The 2023 Chicago Auto Show in pictures

By Aaron Turpen
February 12, 2023
Chicago Auto Show 2023
Debuting at the Chicago Auto Show 2023 was the all-new Subaru Crosstrek with more power, efficiency, and capability
Chicago Auto Show 2023
Debuting at the Chicago Auto Show 2023 was the all-new Subaru Crosstrek with more power, efficiency, and capability
The Acura A-Spec Tech at Chicago Auto Show 2023
The Acura A-Spec Tech at Chicago Auto Show 2023
The new 2024 Chevrolet Trax at Chicago Auto Show 2023
The new 2024 Chevrolet Trax at Chicago Auto Show 2023
Work trucks like this Chevrolet model are also a big part of the Chicago Auto Show 2023
Work trucks like this Chevrolet model are also a big part of the Chicago Auto Show 2023
Informative displays such as this engine with cutaways are of interest at Chicago Auto Show 2023
Informative displays such as this engine with cutaways are of interest at Chicago Auto Show 2023
General Motors seems to be going all-in on electrics, displaying models like this new Chevrolet Equinox EV at Chicago Auto Show 2023
General Motors seems to be going all-in on electrics, displaying models like this new Chevrolet Equinox EV at Chicago Auto Show 2023
The Chevrolet Silverado EV pickup truck will be coming to market soon
The Chevrolet Silverado EV pickup truck will be coming to market soon
At Chicago Auto Show 2023 are beautiful muscle EVs like this Dodge Charger Daytona
At Chicago Auto Show 2023 are beautiful muscle EVs like this Dodge Charger Daytona
Coming very soon and shown at Chicago Auto Show 2023 is the Dodge Hornet
Coming very soon and shown at Chicago Auto Show 2023 is the Dodge Hornet
The Ford booth at Chicago Auto Show 2023 features new Bronco and Bronco Sport models
The Ford booth at Chicago Auto Show 2023 features new Bronco and Bronco Sport models
Ford also has a fun Bronco expedition in-show track at Chicago Auto Show 2023
Ford also has a fun Bronco expedition in-show track at Chicago Auto Show 2023
Working trucks like this Super Duty model with a snow plow also make up part of Ford's display at Chicago Auto Show 2023
Working trucks like this Super Duty model with a snow plow also make up part of Ford's display at Chicago Auto Show 2023
Chicago Auto Show 2023
The GMC booth at Chicago Auto Show 2023 showcases various use cases and offerings for its trucks and SUVs
The Honda booth at Chicago Auto Show 2023 features its latest HondaJet model
The Honda booth at Chicago Auto Show 2023 features its latest HondaJet model
Near the HondaJet is this rally racing Honda Ridgeline, fresh from the Baja 1000 at Chicago Auto Show 2023
Near the HondaJet is this rally racing Honda Ridgeline, fresh from the Baja 1000 at Chicago Auto Show 2023
Chicago Auto Show 2023
Jeep unveiled three new models of the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon at Chicago Auto Show 2023
Chicago Auto Show 2023
The Kia booth at Chicago Auto Show 2023 contains all of the company's models, including gasoline, plug-in, and BEV options
The fun Kia Soul GT-Line can be found at Chicago Auto Show 2023
The fun Kia Soul GT-Line can be found at Chicago Auto Show 2023
Near the back of the South Hall is a wonderful display of museum pieces from Klairmont Kollections at Chicago Auto Show 2023, including this Austin Bantam Panel Truck
Near the back of the South Hall is a wonderful display of museum pieces from Klairmont Kollections at Chicago Auto Show 2023, including this Austin Bantam Panel Truck
Flanking the Klairmont Kollections museum booth at Chicago Auto Show 2023 is this Lincoln Continental Mark II Bubble Top
Flanking the Klairmont Kollections museum booth at Chicago Auto Show 2023 is this Lincoln Continental Mark II Bubble Top
The Klairmont Kollections booth at Chicago Auto Show 2023 also features this Willys AgriJeep model, for which the author had to apologize for leaving drool on the carpet
The Klairmont Kollections booth at Chicago Auto Show 2023 also features this Willys AgriJeep model, for which the author had to apologize for leaving drool on the carpet
At the Klairmont Kollections display at Chicago Auto Show 2023 is this Austin Bantam Roadster custom
At the Klairmont Kollections display at Chicago Auto Show 2023 is this Austin Bantam Roadster custom
The Lexus booth at Chicago Auto Show 2023 features most of the luxury make's vehicles, including the stunning LC 500
The Lexus booth at Chicago Auto Show 2023 features most of the luxury make's vehicles, including the stunning LC 500
Across from the LC 500 at Chicago Auto Show 2023 is this Lexus RC F GT competitor
Across from the LC 500 at Chicago Auto Show 2023 is this Lexus RC F GT competitor
Nissan hosts a large presence at Chicago Auto Show 2023 and is featuring the new all-electric Ariya e-4orce model under a wintry snowfall
Nissan hosts a large presence at Chicago Auto Show 2023 and is featuring the new all-electric Ariya e-4orce model under a wintry snowfall
The Ram Experience at Chicago Auto Show 2023 features several hands-on truck demonstrations for attendees
The Ram Experience at Chicago Auto Show 2023 features several hands-on truck demonstrations for attendees
Chicago Auto Show 2023
Unveiled at SEMA, the Ram Revolution Concept got a production name at Chicago Auto Show 2023: The Ram 1500 REV
At Chicago Auto Show 2023, the frunk of the Ram Revolution Concept features a pass-through that allows 18-foot lumber to run from front to back
At Chicago Auto Show 2023, the frunk of the Ram Revolution Concept features a pass-through that allows 18-foot lumber to run from front to back
No auto show is complete without a big display of supercars
No auto show is complete without a big display of supercars
The Toyota display at Chicago Auto Show 2023 includes this retrolicious 4Runner 40th Anniversary
The Toyota display at Chicago Auto Show 2023 includes this retrolicious 4Runner 40th Anniversary
At Chicago Auto Show 2023, Toyota also has an extensive ride-along display featuring most of its popular models
At Chicago Auto Show 2023, Toyota also has an extensive ride-along display featuring most of its popular models
At Chicago Auto Show 2023, Toyota unveiled the new Grand Highlander sport utility, featuring a larger third row
At Chicago Auto Show 2023, Toyota unveiled the new Grand Highlander sport utility, featuring a larger third row
Three Land Cruiser SEMA concepts are on display at Chicago Auto Show 2023
Three Land Cruiser SEMA concepts are on display at Chicago Auto Show 2023
Three Land Cruiser SEMA concepts are on display at Chicago Auto Show 2023
Three Land Cruiser SEMA concepts are on display at Chicago Auto Show 2023
An annual tradition, Toyota's latest mobility ideas are on display at Chicago Auto Show 2023
An annual tradition, Toyota's latest mobility ideas are on display at Chicago Auto Show 2023
In front of an athletics display featuring skateboarding and gymnastics at the Chicago Auto Show 2023 is this Toyota Rally Racer Concept
In front of an athletics display featuring skateboarding and gymnastics at the Chicago Auto Show 2023 is this Toyota Rally Racer Concept from SEMA
The new Tundra pickup truck is on display at Chicago Auto Show 2023, including this fascinating look at its chassis and drivetrain
The new Tundra pickup truck is on display at Chicago Auto Show 2023, including this fascinating look at its chassis and drivetrain
Volkswagen unveiled its new Atlas Cross and Atlas Cross Sport at Chicago Auto Show 2023
Volkswagen unveiled its new Atlas Cross and Atlas Cross Sport (shown) at Chicago Auto Show 2023
Volkswagen unveiled its new Atlas Cross (shown) and Atlas Cross Sport at Chicago Auto Show 2023
Volkswagen unveiled its new Atlas Cross (shown) and Atlas Cross Sport at Chicago Auto Show 2023
New color options for the Volkswagen ID.4 are on display at Chicago Auto Show 2023
New color options for the Volkswagen ID.4 are on display at Chicago Auto Show 2023
This fun remote-controlled car race track at Volkswagen's booth has drivers controlling cars on a track near the front of the show's entrance at Chicago Auto Show 2023
This fun remote-controlled car race track at Volkswagen's booth has drivers controlling cars on a track near the front of the show's entrance at Chicago Auto Show 2023
The Chicago Auto Show is the oldest and largest of the North American automotive shows. Held annually, the show features a host of ride-and-drives where consumers can get into the vehicles to try them out without dealership pressure.

This year's show featured several unveilings and announcements, from Ram Trucks naming its new production electric pickup truck. to Volkswagen showing off its latest family-oriented SUVs, there is a lot going on at this year's show in Chicago. Here's a quick rundown. Make sure to go through the attached photo gallery for more.

Unveiled at the show

Announcements and unveilings at this year's Chicago Auto Show include Jeep's three new models for the Wrangler 4xe and Wrangler 392, including a new package collaboration with American Expedition Vehicles (AEV).

Ram Trucks had its Ram 1500 Revolution Concept electric pickup truck on display – that truck got its official production name, the Ram 1500 REV, at the show. The production model itself will be unveiled in commercials during the Super Bowl.

Subaru introduced the latest generation of its popular Crosstrek SUV, which will come as a 2024 model. Entering showrooms later this year, both the gasoline Crosstrek and Crosstrek Hybrid will have more power, efficiency, and capability than before.

Nearby, the all-new Toyota Grand Highlander, a new model making its car show debut, is also on display. The three-row family segment is getting more competitive for sure.

Volkswagen pulled the wraps off the new Atlas Cross and Atlas Cross Sport, the new generation of the popular family haulers. Near those, the electric ID.4 is on display in new color options.

Volkswagen unveiled its new Atlas Cross (shown) and Atlas Cross Sport at Chicago Auto Show 2023
Volkswagen unveiled its new Atlas Cross (shown) and Atlas Cross Sport at Chicago Auto Show 2023

Other features at the Chicago show

Several automakers have indoor ride-along features for learning how capable their vehicles can be. Toyota has a booth where most of its models can be taken on a test track, and Ford has a track featuring both the Lightning electric truck and the Bronco off-road SUV. Ram Trucks and Jeep both have booths for extreme expeditions of capability while Volkswagen has a remote-controlled car drive that's a lot of fun.

The Klairmont Kollections booth at Chicago Auto Show 2023 also features this Willys AgriJeep model, for which the author had to apologize for leaving drool on the carpet
The Klairmont Kollections booth at Chicago Auto Show 2023 also features this Willys AgriJeep model, for which the author had to apologize for leaving drool on the carpet

The Chicago Auto Show is unique on the automotive calendarand always worth the visit. Held in the McCormick Center in downtown Chicago, Illinois, it runs from February 11 to February 20, 2023.

