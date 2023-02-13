The 2023 Chicago Auto Show in pictures

The Chicago Auto Show is the oldest and largest of the North American automotive shows. Held annually, the show features a host of ride-and-drives where consumers can get into the vehicles to try them out without dealership pressure.

This year's show featured several unveilings and announcements, from Ram Trucks naming its new production electric pickup truck. to Volkswagen showing off its latest family-oriented SUVs, there is a lot going on at this year's show in Chicago. Here's a quick rundown. Make sure to go through the attached photo gallery for more.



Unveiled at the show

Announcements and unveilings at this year's Chicago Auto Show include Jeep's three new models for the Wrangler 4xe and Wrangler 392, including a new package collaboration with American Expedition Vehicles (AEV).

Ram Trucks had its Ram 1500 Revolution Concept electric pickup truck on display – that truck got its official production name, the Ram 1500 REV, at the show. The production model itself will be unveiled in commercials during the Super Bowl.

Subaru introduced the latest generation of its popular Crosstrek SUV, which will come as a 2024 model. Entering showrooms later this year, both the gasoline Crosstrek and Crosstrek Hybrid will have more power, efficiency, and capability than before.

Nearby, the all-new Toyota Grand Highlander, a new model making its car show debut, is also on display. The three-row family segment is getting more competitive for sure.

Volkswagen pulled the wraps off the new Atlas Cross and Atlas Cross Sport, the new generation of the popular family haulers. Near those, the electric ID.4 is on display in new color options.

Volkswagen unveiled its new Atlas Cross (shown) and Atlas Cross Sport at Chicago Auto Show 2023 Aaron Turpen / New Atlas

Other features at the Chicago show

Several automakers have indoor ride-along features for learning how capable their vehicles can be. Toyota has a booth where most of its models can be taken on a test track, and Ford has a track featuring both the Lightning electric truck and the Bronco off-road SUV. Ram Trucks and Jeep both have booths for extreme expeditions of capability while Volkswagen has a remote-controlled car drive that's a lot of fun.

The Klairmont Kollections booth at Chicago Auto Show 2023 also features this Willys AgriJeep model, for which the author had to apologize for leaving drool on the carpet Aaron Turpen / New Atlas

The Chicago Auto Show is unique on the automotive calendarand always worth the visit. Held in the McCormick Center in downtown Chicago, Illinois, it runs from February 11 to February 20, 2023.