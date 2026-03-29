Review: The 2026 Chevrolet Trax is surprisingly practical

The Trax is a pragmatic, usable, and competent subcompact utility with a realistic price tag and a modern feel for everyday driving.

At a glance

Smart wet timing system for lower maintenance

Decent output without pushing limits or sacrificing efficiency

Roomy interior



The 2026 Trax begins with a 1.2-liter turbocharged three-cylinder engine with a wet timing system. Unlike traditional belt or chain timing, wet timing circulates oil over the timing belt to significantly lower friction losses, resulting in a timing change interval of 150,000 miles (241,400 km). That’s significant as it mitigates the most common problems with timing belts and chains. The engine is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission, producing 137 horsepower (101 kW). The conventional gearbox also avoids the droning often associated with continuously variable transmissions (CVTs).

That output is sufficient for a vehicle of this size. It’s not quick or sporty, but it delivers an honest, predictable driving experience. There’s no drama or surprise. Steering is straightforward, the suspension is compliant, and overall ride quality is comfortable. It feels exactly like a daily driver should.

Inside, the Trax continues that no-nonsense approach. Controls are intuitive, and the infotainment system is easy to use. The eight-inch touchscreen is modest in size but includes wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Some of the plastics in the Trax’s interior are a little low-end, but this isn’t a luxury SUV or a flashy sports car. Big improvements in the rear seat mean more legroom compared to the previous generation of the Trax – and more legroom than most of its current competitors.

My biggest complaints when it comes to subcompacts are headroom and rear legroom – neither are a concern for me in the Trax. The cargo space is also large enough for most people’s daily needs and the occasional trip to the big box store. Like most subcompacts, of course, this isn’t the vehicle you should take to the lumber yard or that estate sale.

The small size of the Trax means a large touchscreen isn't needed and buttons are (thankfully) still in control Aaron Turpen / New Atlas

Fuel economy in the 2026 Trax is pretty good. The EPA rates it at 30 mpg (7.8 L/100km) combined in every trim level. Its highway rating is 32 mpg (7.4 L/100km) and I was able to just beat that at 32.7 in my 41-mile (66-km) highway loop test. That loop is at high altitude (over 6,200 ft / 1,890 m) at highway speeds (65 mph / 105 km/h) in both directions on the same road. I think most drivers should be able to see good economy out of the Trax most of the time.

The 2026 Chevrolet Trax is a great little subcompact. Its interior is roomy, its cargo space is practical, and its fuel economy is good. Its cost of ownership is relatively low thanks to that wet timing setup and less iffy geared transmission. With a starting price under US$25,000, it represents strong value in the segment.