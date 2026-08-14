Acura's razor-edge concept coupe prophesies a bold styling sea change

Acura is commemorating its 40th anniversary with the introduction of a new design direction for its upcoming cars, showcased in this striking two-door concept vehicle. Be careful not to take your eye out while you stare at its pointy bits.

The Nexera Vision concept was shown off at this year's Monterey Car Week in California, with bold styling inside and out. The new design thinking is spearheaded by design chief Yasutake Tsuchida, who came over to Honda a couple of years ago after a quarter-century stint at Mazda.

Tsuchida notes that the aim for this concept and the way forward is to blend "timeless beauty and high-tech details." You can certainly see a lot of that in this coupe. It's all sharp lines in the front and muscular, refined contours across the rest of the bodywork.

The Nexera Vision gets a wide stance, 22-inch wheels, and a sharp wedge-shaped front end with carbon fiber elements Acura

With a wide stance, a single continuous volume for the cabin with panoramic smoked glass, dual-hinge butterfly doors, and beefy 22-inch wheels that practically fill the wheel arches, the Vision certainly looks captivating – albeit in a not-gonna-make-it-to-production kind of way.

The scooped hood features a pronounced angled wedge, and thin headlamps inspired by the brand's 'A' mark that accentuate the front end's shape at either end. They look especially neat when they light up, as you can see in this reveal video below:

Acura NEXERA Vision Exterior

You'll spot forged carbon in the aero-channel fascia, the rear diffuser, and rocker panels. The rear end is all business, with thin and sharp taillights and an active spoiler. It all comes together beautifully, thanks to this sick metallic matte titanium paint Acura's gone with.

An active spoiler graces the sloping rear end of the Nexera Vision Acura

I really hope at least some next-gen model gets this cool "phantom lighting" system, which stays hidden in the bodywork until it illuminates where the headlamps, taillamps, and logos are located. The only thing I've seen close to this is electroluminescent paint, but I imagine Acura has some other tech involved in this effect.

These lights remain hidden in the bodywork until they illuminate, so the car's lines and volumes are uninterrupted Acura

The undeniably cool butterfly doors open up dramatically to reveal a driver-focused cockpit with a futuristic steering wheel, a single curved instrument cluster display, and low fixed front seats integrated into the floor.

The fixed front seats will have you sat low and close to the floor, and you'll find Alcantara, Circuleather, and forged carbon inside Acura

The Vision gets a mostly black-and-white interior treatment, with recycled aluminum, forged carbon, Alcantara, and sustainably produced CircuLeather. The back seat seems like an afterthought at this stage; there's a flat bench that opens up to reveal a showcase of the materials used for this concept car.

Get a closer look at the interiors in the video below:

Acura NEXERA Vision Interior

You can expect to see some version of this design thinking on future Acuras.

Acura teased its RDX hybrid SUV earlier this year with this promo image Acura

The company says the lighting elements from the Vision will be adopted in upcoming models, starting with the RDX Hybrid. That SUV saw its production paused at the start of 2026, and Acura says it'll arrive sometime "in the coming years." So it might indeed be a wait before we see this next-gen styling on a production vehicle.

Source: Acura