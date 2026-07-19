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Motorcycles

205-hp 'hyperbike' looks like a cyberpunk outlaw's getaway vehicle

By Abhimanyu Ghoshal
July 19, 2026
205-hp 'hyperbike' looks like a cyberpunk outlaw's getaway vehicle
The DA#22 makes over 205 hp and literally glows
The DA#22 makes over 205 hp and literally glows
View 7 Images
The DA#22 makes over 205 hp and literally glows
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The DA#22 makes over 205 hp and literally glows
Diamond Atelier first designed the DA#22 with a narrow silhouette before engineering and building it
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Diamond Atelier first designed the DA#22 with a narrow silhouette before engineering and building it
Even the tires have custom detailing
3/7
Even the tires have custom detailing
The DA 22's shortened tail, single-sided swingarm, and hand-shaped aluminum bodywork give it a unique look for a streetfighter
4/7
The DA 22's shortened tail, single-sided swingarm, and hand-shaped aluminum bodywork give it a unique look for a streetfighter
The display is recessed beneath a glass panel on the fuel tank for a truly minimalist cockpit
5/7
The display is recessed beneath a glass panel on the fuel tank for a truly minimalist cockpit
The exhaust system features 3D printed titanium
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The exhaust system features 3D-printed titanium
Wilbers created a bespoke suspension system for the DA#22
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Wilbers created a bespoke suspension system for the DA#22
View gallery - 7 images

In the event that we spiral into a dystopian hellscape ruled by evil corporations in the future, it seems pretty reasonable to turn to a life of crime, swiping data and selling cyborg spare parts on the black market.

At that point, you're going to need a ride that can get you out of a tight spot double quick. I'll happily recommend the DA#22, which goes way beyond just looking the part.

This custom motorcycle from Munich's Diamond Atelier is a one-off prototype that's deemed road-legal – but should it be? Powered by a tweaked V-twin mill from KTM's Super Duke 1290, it makes an enormous 205 hp (way more than the stock bike's 180 hp). More than enough to blast past the long arm of the law.

Diamond Atelier first designed the DA#22 with a narrow silhouette before engineering and building it
Diamond Atelier first designed the DA#22 with a narrow silhouette before engineering and building it

The engineering shop teamed up with KRT Framework for the aluminum bodywork, which came together over 800 hours of painstaking shaping and sculpting by hand. The result is a stunning example of modern streetfighter styling, with striking proportions, and an interplay of exposed bits and paneling that give the DA#22 a distinctive look.

Even the tires have custom detailing
Even the tires have custom detailing

There are lots of interesting details on here. The dashboard display is recessed under glass on the fuel tank, rather than ahead of the triple clamp. Formula 1-inspired switchgear mounted alongside the low-slung clip-on handlebars round out the compact cockpit.

The display is recessed beneath a glass panel on the fuel tank for a truly minimalist cockpit
The display is recessed beneath a glass panel on the fuel tank for a truly minimalist cockpit

You'll also notice an illuminated clutch cover with a window that reveals its inner workings. Follow that toward the shortened floating tail end to the 3D-printed titanium exhaust system. The single-sided swingarm back there reveals a custom suspension setup from Wilbers, with the front forks artfully clad in aluminum panels.

Wilbers created a bespoke suspension system for the DA#22
Wilbers created a bespoke suspension system for the DA#22

As if that wasn't enough, the bike is finished with an electroluminescent paint that lights up when voltage is applied to it. You can see this in this clip over on Facebook.

Diamond Atelier notes that custom shop Stilbruch Lack developed this paint over months and only made a single liter of it, so it can't ever be repeated.

The DA 22's shortened tail, single-sided swingarm, and hand-shaped aluminum bodywork give it a unique look for a streetfighter
The DA 22's shortened tail, single-sided swingarm, and hand-shaped aluminum bodywork give it a unique look for a streetfighter

The DA#22 was revealed at this year's Goodwood Festival of Speed as a statement of intent; it's the first of an 'ultra-limited series' from Diamond Atelier, which is keen on delivering truly special motorcycles that can't be boxed into any existing category. I'd say it's achieved that, and then some.

Source: Diamond Atelier

View gallery - 7 images

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MotorcyclesCustom BikesCustomKTMGoodwood
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Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu has been a trusted voice in the science, technology, transport innovations, startup and AI spaces for more than a decade at several global outlets, including three and a half years as the managing editor at TNW. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics, Psychology and Sociology. When he's not writing about breakthroughs in science and tech, he's usually out motorcycling around South India.

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