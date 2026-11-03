Furious $3.3-million EVO supercar makes a big American debut

German engineering isn’t quite like anyone else’s. And time and again, the world has witnessed the truth in this belief. Be it Porsche’s obsession with extracting every last ounce of performance from a flat-six or Mercedes-AMG’s ability to turn family sedans into tyre-shredding monsters, German automotive engineering has rarely been short of ambition.

But every once in a while, something comes along that makes even the established heavyweights look a little too sensible. Enter the Apollo EVO, an 800-hp, naturally aspirated V12-powered hypercar that looks like it escaped from a science-fiction film, costs around $3.3 million, and will be built in just 10 examples.

It comes from Germany’s only dedicated hypercar manufacturer – yup, believe that! Following its global unveiling at the 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed, Apollo has recently brought the first production example, christened Caribbean Dragon, across the Atlantic for its North American debut at the Concours at Wynn Las Vegas. And if the EVO's dramatic appearance is anything to go by, this isn't a car that intends to blend into the background.

Powering the hypercar is a naturally aspirated 6.3-liter V12 engine created in collaboration with Autotecnica Motori and HWA AG, based on Ferrari architecture. It forgoes both turbochargers and hybrid technology, producing a whopping 800 horsepower and 564 lb-ft (765 Nm) of torque at 6,750 rpm!

Longitudinal fins and an electronically controlled active rear wing take care of aero Apollo

That translates to a 0-60 mph (97 km/h) time of 2.7 seconds and a top speed of 208 mph (335 km/h). Hold your horses, though. The EVO is a track-only car, meaning you won’t be seeing one flying down a public road.

Instead of the usual dual-clutch setup, Apollo has opted for a motorsport-derived six-speed sequential transmission from Hewland. Gear changes are handled by an electro-pneumatic paddle-shift mechanism, pairing the high-revving engine with a more direct, race-car-style drivetrain.

That setup also helps keep weight in check, with the entire hypercar weighing barely 2,866 lb (1,300 kg). Also helping keep that weight in check is the carbon-fibre monocoque chassis, which itself weighs just 231 lb (105 kg).

This focus on lightweight construction and motorsport-derived engineering goes back to the company's origins in 2004, when it was established in Germany as “Gumpert Sportwagenmanufaktur.” The company was founded by Roland Gumpert, a former head of Audi Sport who had been closely involved with the marque.

Forged centre-lock wheels come wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tyres Apollo

Aerodynamics are every bit as outrageous as the EVO's performance numbers. You’ll spot longitudinal fins running along the bodywork, working alongside an electronically controlled active rear wing to generate substantial downforce. Speaking of which, at 186 mph (300 km/h), the system produces 2,976 lb (1,350 kg) of aerodynamic load. That’s more than the car's own kerb weight.

At the rear, an optional titanium exhaust system features a distinctive 3D-printed Dragon Skin design. As temperatures rise during hard driving, the material develops a beautiful blue tint, turning the exhaust into a visual centrepiece.

Its bodywork is constructed from more than 75 individual carbon-fiber panels, with sharp creases, deep air channels, sculpted vents and an assortment of fins and winglets. The front end is particularly dramatic, with X-shaped lighting signatures and an extremely low nose, while the rear is dominated by an elaborate diffuser and a hydraulically operated active wing. The latter can alter its angle in less than a second, adjusting aerodynamic balance as driving conditions change.

The cabin boasts blue-tinted carbon-fibre surfaces and white upholstery with three digital displays Apollo

Suspension duties are handled by a race-derived pushrod arrangement at both ends, with adjustable dampers allowing the setup to be tailored to circuit conditions. It's a layout more commonly associated with purpose-built racing machinery than road-going exotics. Braking comes from carbon-ceramic discs, while forged centre-lock wheels are wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tires.

And then there's the overall visual package, which is difficult to mistake for anything else on four wheels. The EVO appears to have been designed with a simple brief: make every surface look like it has a job to do. Even the exposed structural elements and cooling ducts contribute to its almost skeletal appearance.

The cabin continues the EVO's racing-inspired approach. You get in through upward-opening doors, which reveal a stripped-back, driver-focused cabin featuring blue-tinted carbon-fiber surfaces and white upholstery. Three digital displays sit above the bespoke racing steering wheel, which itself features machined aluminum controls and blue carbon-fiber detailing.

Apollo has also incorporated a sliding pedal box to help you find your ideal driving position, rather than relying on conventional seat adjustment. Exposed structural elements, aluminum switchgear and a skeletal dashboard architecture give the cockpit an almost unfinished appearance, but that's basically the whole point.

The EVO is powered by a naturally aspirated 6.3-liter V12 engine producing 800 hp Apollo

Keep in mind that the car on display is the very first production example. Apollo says the hand-finished bodywork alone required more than 1,000 hours of work, with the paint applied in multiple layers. It's excessive, unapologetic, and exactly what you'd expect from a $3.3-million machine limited to just 10 units.

Source: Apollo