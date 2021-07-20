Aston Martin unveils production version of the Valhalla hybrid supercar

After spending a couple of years teasing supercar enthusiasts with silhouettes, codenames and clips of it tearing up Silverstone, Aston Martin has finally unveiled a production version of its Valhalla mid-engine coupe. The 950-hp two-door hybrid features the most advanced V8 engine ever slotted into an Aston Martin, which forms part of a fearsome powertrain the automaker hopes will be capable of a sub six-and-a-half-minute lap times at Nürburgring.

In terms of aerodynamics, the Valhalla takes its lead from Aston Martin's Valkyrie hypercar, which runs on an F1-inspired and otherworldly carbon fiber chassis. Shaped for massive downforce and monumental speed, the production-ready Valhalla tops out at 217 mph (330 km/h) and goes from zero to 62 mph (100 km/h) in a blistering 2.5 seconds.

The Valhalla supercar features three motors that combine for 950 PS Aston Martin

The unique plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) powertrain comprises a trio of motors, spearheaded by a mid-mounted 4.0-liter twin turbo V8 capable of delivering 750 PS directly to the rear wheels. This is supported by a pair of 204-PS electric motors that bump that total power output figure to 950 PS, and send power directly to the front axle when driven in EV mode, which offers a top speed of 80 mph (130 km/h) and range of 15 km (9 miles). Other driving modes distribute different amounts of power between the front and rear depending on driver demands.

This powertrain is mated to an all-new eight-speed DCT transmission designed around a paddle-shift gearbox dreamt up for the hybrid era. This does away with a traditional reverse gear in favor of a so-called e-reverse, which puts the electric motors to work to save on weight, and features a e-differential for improved traction and handling at the rear.

In terms of aerodynamics, the Valhalla takes its lead from Aston Martin's Valkyrie hypercar Aston Martin

Other features include brake-by-wire technology, bespoke Michelin tires measuring 20 inches at the front and 21 inches at the rear, full LED Matrix headlights and driver-assist technologies like emergency braking, forward collision warning and blind spot monitoring. Aston Martin says it will be available in both right- and left-hand-drive versions.

Aston Martin is moving ahead with a production-version of its Valhalla supercar Aston Martin

“When we created the Valhalla concept we were keen to emphasize the design legacy of the Aston Martin Valkyrie and that intent remains unchanged, but the execution has evolved considerably in order to reach production of this all-new car," says Aston Martin’s Chief Creative Officer, Marek Reichman. "Though the legacy of Valkyrie is clear, Valhalla is now a more mature, fully resolved piece of design."

Source: Aston Martin