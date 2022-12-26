© 2022 New Atlas
Best motorhomes, large camper vans and expanding RVs of 2022

By C.C. Weiss
December 26, 2022
Best motorhomes, large camper vans and expanding RVs of 2022
Hymer does it, making the very popular VisionVenture concept an actual product called the Venture S
Hymer does it, making the very popular VisionVenture concept an actual product called the Venture S
Hymer does it, making the very popular VisionVenture concept an actual product called the Venture S
Hymer does it, making the very popular VisionVenture concept an actual product called the Venture S
The Hymer Venture S' signature staircase replaces the usual ladder and includes integrated lighting and under-tread storage
The Hymer Venture S' signature staircase replaces the usual ladder and includes integrated lighting and under-tread storage
Hymer Venture S at the 2022 Caravan Salon
Hymer Venture S at the 2022 Caravan Salon
Whether the tailgate is open or closed, the Hymer Vision S rear lounge offers a bright, scenic experience thanks to the wraparound glass
Whether the tailgate is open or closed, the Hymer Vision S rear lounge offers a bright, scenic experience thanks to the wraparound glass
The Knaus Tourer CUV is easy to recognize thanks to its T6.1 cab and ducktail-like roof flip
The Knaus Tourer CUV is easy to recognize thanks to its T6.1 cab and ducktail-like roof flip
The Knaus Tourer CUV MQ includes a raised rear bed over top a roomy garage
The Knaus Tourer CUV MQ includes a raised rear bed over top a roomy garage
Inside the Knaus Tourer CUV
Inside the Knaus Tourer CUV
Cube Series QB camper fully deployed and ready to camp
Cube Series QB camper fully deployed and ready to camp
The Cube QB camper's unique wide, electro-expanding design tucks down for travel and grows into a taller shelter at camp
The Cube QB camper's unique wide, electro-expanding design tucks down for travel and grows into a taller shelter at camp
The Cube Series QB's driver side cabinet includes a pop-up pantry and fridge
The Cube Series QB's driver side cabinet includes a pop-up pantry and fridge
While that stretched body and wheelbase aren't made for off-roading, the Loki XL Coach is more adventurous and ready to explore than the
While that stretched body and wheelbase aren't made for off-roading, the Loki XL Coach is more adventurous and ready to explore than the typical Prevost motorhome
Rear queen bedroom in the Loki XL Coach
Rear queen bedroom in the Loki XL Coach
The Loki XL Coach's slide-out cooking area includes a TV
The Loki XL Coach's slide-out cooking area includes a TV
The Loki XL Coach living area doesn't miss out on a TV, either
The Loki XL Coach living area doesn't miss out on a TV, either
NEXSD One prototype
NEXSD One prototype
NEXSD creates a smooth roof line for its semi-integrated Class B+ design
NEXSD creates a smooth roof line for its semi-integrated Class B+ design
The NEXSD One tailgate creates an airy lounge area and easy loading of larger cargo like bicycles or surfboards
The NEXSD One tailgate creates an airy lounge area and easy loading of larger cargo like bicycles or surfboards
Thor Vision Vehicle fuel cell electric
Thor Vision Vehicle fuel cell electric motorhome concept
Thor keeps Vision Vehicle width streamlined by installing the sofa into a slide-out wall, which compacts down during driving but creates plenty of space at camp
Thor keeps Vision Vehicle width streamlined by installing the sofa into a slide-out wall, which compacts down during driving but creates plenty of space at camp
With an upgraded air suspension, 4WD, 43-in military-grade tires and more, the EarthRoamer SX is ready to traverse rough conditions in all types of weather
With an upgraded air suspension, 4WD, 43-in military-grade tires and more, the EarthRoamer SX is ready to traverse rough conditions in all types of weather
EarthRoamer premieres the SX at SEMA 2022
EarthRoamer premieres the SX at SEMA 2022
EarthRoamer shows off the SX long galley with topographic backsplash, optional three-burner induction cooktop, stainless steel fridge and sink with available butcher block cover
EarthRoamer shows off the SX long galley with topographic backsplash, optional three-burner induction cooktop, stainless steel fridge and sink with available butcher block cover
Niesmann + Bischoff announced the all-new 2023 Flair in July and gave it an official premiere at the 2022 Caravan Salon
Niesmann + Bischoff announced the all-new 2023 Flair in July and gave it an official premiere at the 2022 Caravan Salon
The new Niesmann + Bischoff Flair
The new Niesmann + Bischoff Flair
The new Niesmann + Bischoff Flair motorhome
The new Niesmann + Bischoff Flair motorhome
Beauer 3XC cell car
Beauer 3XC cell car
The Beauer 3XC floor plan grows from 4 to 12 square meters when expanded
The Beauer 3XC floor plan grows from 4 to 12 square meters when expanded
The Beauer 3XC seats five on its sofa
The Beauer 3XC seats five on its sofa
The Grit Overland GO A/T and Terra are based on the 310-hp Ford Transit 148 with high roof
The Grit Overland GO A/T and Terra are based on the 310-hp Ford Transit 148 with high roof
Grit Overland GO camper van
Grit Overland GO camper van
Grit Overland shower curtain clipped up to ceiling hooks
Grit Overland shower curtain clipped up to ceiling hooks
We already took a look back at the best small camping vehicles and trailers of 2022, so now we turn our attention to larger RVs and full-size van campers measuring over 5 meters (16.4 ft) in length, along with expanding truck campers that pack small and grow on arrival.

This year proved quite a big one in this regard, highlighted by watching one of history's great concept campers make it through to production, complete with many of its most amazing features. The year also saw a number of impressive power expanders, a high-tech fuel-cell electric motorhome concept from the world's largest RV brand, and a full-blown, three-axle off-grid adventure camping bus. Take a look back at these and other highlights from the year in large, innovative and expanding RVs.

C.C. Weiss
C.C. Weiss
Chris joined the New Atlas team in 2011 and now serves as the automotive and campers editor, traveling extensively to gather the latest news on cars, outdoor sports gear and other innovations designed to help people experience and enjoy the greater world around them.

