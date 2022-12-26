Best motorhomes, large camper vans and expanding RVs of 2022
We already took a look back at the best small camping vehicles and trailers of 2022, so now we turn our attention to larger RVs and full-size van campers measuring over 5 meters (16.4 ft) in length, along with expanding truck campers that pack small and grow on arrival.
This year proved quite a big one in this regard, highlighted by watching one of history's great concept campers make it through to production, complete with many of its most amazing features. The year also saw a number of impressive power expanders, a high-tech fuel-cell electric motorhome concept from the world's largest RV brand, and a full-blown, three-axle off-grid adventure camping bus. Take a look back at these and other highlights from the year in large, innovative and expanding RVs.
-
August 27, 2022Hymer has actually gone brought its wild, innovative concept to market, without even watering it down. The revolutionary VisionVenture B+ camper van concept it premiered at the 2019 Düsseldorf Caravan Salon becomes reality at this year's Caravan Salon.
-
July 01, 2022Knaus has emptied the tricks out of both sleeves in its latest attempt to change the RV game. Its new VW T6.1-based Tourer CUV sizes shorter than many camper vans but lives like a Class B+ motorhome thanks to a pop-up roof and expandable dry bathroom.
-
May 04, 2022Cube Series finds a clever middle ground between the aero, fabric-walled pop-up pickup camper and the high, heavy fixed-wall camper. Its QB camper ducks low during the drive and rises electrically into a roomy, rock-solid shelter at camp.
-
May 13, 2022Loki blazes a new trail with its latest camper, taking a high-priced, 45-foot motor coach and outfitting it into something of an adventure hostel on wheels. The Coach XL motorhome supports eight in searching out new experiences around the globe.
-
September 08, 2022NEXSD looks to improve the quality of motorhomes with an aluminum construction lighter than a panel van but as spacious as a motorhome. Its "One" prototype is a moto-hauling B+ 4-sleeper ready to spend days or weeks living comfortably off-grid.
-
January 19, 2022Thor Industries welcomes RVers to the future with an electrified camper concept. The Thor Vision Vehicle pushes past the limitations of all-electric motorhomes with a 300-mile fuel cell hybrid drive, coupled with the comforts of a modern smart home.
-
November 15, 2022The first Chevy expedition RV in EarthRoamer's line, the new SX packs a carbon fiber shell equipped like a mini luxury home. The ultra-rugged RV carries amenities like off-grid electricity and digital entertainment to the exact middle of nowhere.
-
September 26, 2022Niesmann + Bischoff recently introduced its 2023 Flair motorhome, incorporating some transformational trickery and homey finishing into the new flagship. The gorgeous integrated motorhome will likely leave travelers reluctant to return home.
-
April 11, 2022The latest member of the Beauer trailer family is the 3XC truck camper, a chassis cab-mounted RV pod that grows into an ultramodern camping cabin. The resulting 3XC "cell car" drives with the footprint of a normal van but lives like a large multi-room RV.
-
July 12, 2022Grit Overland raises the bar on floor plan flexibility. It uses virtually every trick we've seen (and some we haven't) to get the most out of every inch of an off-grid Ford Transit camper van ready to transport, sleep, feed and power up the family.
Please keep comments to less than 150 words. No abusive material or spam will be published.