Best motorhomes, large camper vans and expanding RVs of 2022

We already took a look back at the best small camping vehicles and trailers of 2022, so now we turn our attention to larger RVs and full-size van campers measuring over 5 meters (16.4 ft) in length, along with expanding truck campers that pack small and grow on arrival.

This year proved quite a big one in this regard, highlighted by watching one of history's great concept campers make it through to production, complete with many of its most amazing features. The year also saw a number of impressive power expanders, a high-tech fuel-cell electric motorhome concept from the world's largest RV brand, and a full-blown, three-axle off-grid adventure camping bus. Take a look back at these and other highlights from the year in large, innovative and expanding RVs.