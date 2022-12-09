© 2022 New Atlas
Odd, clever and crazy-light micro-camper trailers of 2022

By C.C. Weiss
December 08, 2022
Odd, clever and crazy-light micro-camper trailers of 2022
The Addax trailer has an extreme-grade steel build inspired by military trailers
The Addax trailer has an extreme-grade steel build inspired by military trailers
The Kleox weighs 463 pounds and has a gross vehicle weight rating of 1,650 pounds
There's not a kitchen inside the Kleox Shelter tailgate, just an entry inside
Similar but different: The new P19 Shorty gets its own smoothed out shape
Polydrops says the P19 Shorty will sleep two people and a pet, though we reckon it will depend just how large that pet is
The focus is on keeping things simple, streamlined and lightweight, so the interior has little more than a mattress, three-cubby shelf and bar-like convertible table
Making base camp with the Beaver Built Wapos trailer
The Beaver Built Wapos trailer is ready to go beyond and find the most scenic spots on the map
A full kitchen set-up ready to get cooking
The two-sleeper Mohican is among the simpler small camping trailers out there
The disadvantage of Hotomobil's kitchen design is that the foot of the bed is walled in and more cramped
At 880 lb, the Hotomobil Mohican can be towed by small cars and SUVs
It's not clear if the Jeep Edition Addax trailer will have available rooftop tent options, but it's shown here with an OVS Bushveld fold-out hardshell
The Addax trailer has an extreme-grade steel build inspired by military trailers
The Jeep-on-Jeep team will ramble from fiery desert canyons to breezy mountain passes
The Camp Cube trailer's large drawbar area makes room for a deployable shower and toilet tent
The Camp Cube is a compact trailer that measures just over 13 feet long by just over 6 feet high
With the Camp Cube unloaded, the trailer is free to carry work equipment, building materials, rubbish or whatever else needs transporting
This little camper duo might look tiny, but with a Skycamp 3.0 on the trailer and a Skycamp 3.0 Mini on the Hyundai Venue, it sleeps up to six people up high
The Road Warrior Adventurer can work as a lightweight cargo trailer or as a light camper
Carbon Lite explores an ultralight carbon fiber teardrop with its Rift lineup
Views like these are why Washington state is a pretty good place to develop and test a camper
Carbon Lite distinguishes its trailers from others with high-lifting gullwings
Forma Campers at the 2022 Caravan Salon
The Forma camping trailer has an origami-like aluminum skin, full-height rear tailgate and large gullwing side entry
The fridge is optional, but the Forma trailer comes with a dedicated drawer for it
The Skyview angles its way out of the teardrop mold
The Skyview trailer from Never Summer is quite ready to explore that scenery
The Skyview camper doesn't include a full-blown kitchen but does come with attachable outdoor tables and a dual-burner stove
This year saw the introduction of some of the most compact, lightweight camping trailers we've seen in our decades of covering new RV launches – a veritable forest of vehicle-based fast and light backpacking options. In fact, we set out to put together a list of the smallest, most innovative RVs in general, both motorized and towable, and quickly found it filled with smart, tiny trailers. The majority of these trailers weigh under 1,000 lb (454 kg), good for towing with small crossovers and cars as well as electric vehicles, and the smallest of the bunch weigh in around 500 lb (227 kg), light enough for some motorcycles and three-wheelers.

Some of them are rugged off-roaders suited up for shadowing the burliest Land Cruisers or Rovers into the depths of the wild, while others are simpler road tourers built to support the great American (or European, Australian, Asian, African ...) road trip. At least one includes an RV box that cleverly decouples from its frame to work as both camper and utility trailer. These are our favorite teardrops, tiny trailers and micro-caravans of the year.

C.C. Weiss
C.C. Weiss
Chris joined the New Atlas team in 2011 and now serves as the automotive and campers editor, traveling extensively to gather the latest news on cars, outdoor sports gear and other innovations designed to help people experience and enjoy the greater world around them.

