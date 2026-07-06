'Car-wash-in-a-box' promises sparkling results in just 20 minutes

I can't say I've ever seen auto care equipment quite like this before. It's a huge step up from a traditional pressure washer to wash your car, with everything you need for a full clean in one portable box.

The Linyo H1 promises a full wash of the exterior and vacuuming for the interior in just 20 minutes. The kit is a 20 lb (9 kg) wheeled cube with a compact design that makes it easy to store and carry. It even draws in dirty water from a wash, so you should be able to clean your vehicle in a parking lot, car show, and small driveway without making a mess.

The system's handheld roller with a sponge and blade dispenses foam (automatically mixed inside the H1) to lift dirt off before you begin cleaning. This also pulls in water as you go and routes it to a separate tank, so your roller stays clean.

Linyo H1: Cordless All-in-one Car wash machine

The same device also applies a protective nano-ceramic coating during this process, and Linyo says this should work fine on most exterior finishes and wraps. And while the H1 comes with a bottle of detergent and coating, you can use any brand you like.

The roller head foams, sponges off dirt, washes, pulls in dirty water, and waxes all in one go Linyo

I'm intrigued by the brand's promise of a full wash using just half a gallon (under 2 liters) of water. According to Linyo, the system uses a mist spray to deliver only as much water as is needed for a thorough cleaning after the foam and roller have lifted dirt off the car's surface. That means you'll use – and waste – way less water with each wash.

The mist spray allows for a thorough wash without the need for lots of water Linyo

The box also holds a powerful 16,000-Pa vacuum cleaner for sucking up debris inside the car. Plus, you can stand on top of the H1 to easily reach the roof.

The H1 includes a powerful 16,000-Pa vacuum cleaner for your car's interiors Linyo

You can get the H1 with a 5,000-mAh battery that's good for two washes on a full 2.5 hour charge; there's also a hybrid power model that you can plug into a wall outlet if you need to work on several cars.

The H1's compact build makes it easy to store and carry out to your parking lot or driveway Linyo

It's worth noting though, this isn't suited for tackling the undercarriage, tires, or mud from adventurous off-roading. However, this should do for day-to-day car care. The fact that it's mess-free with its wastewater management means you'll have less of a hassle with each wash.

Linyo is crowdfunding the H1 on Kickstarter, where you can snag the battery-powered version for US$349 (discounted from $499); the hybrid powered model is pitched at $399. You can tack on additional rollers, detergent, coating, and blades to your pledge.

You can get the H1 with a battery that's good for two full washes, or opt for a hybrid version that can be plugged in Linyo

All crowdfunding campaigns carry an element of risk, and this is Linyo's first product – so you'll want to keep that in mind if you choose to back this campaign. For what it's worth, it's racked up over $300,000 in funding with this campaign, with more than 730 backers on board.

This multifunctional head features a replaceable blade and roller Linyo

If all goes to plan, orders are slated to ship to select countries (coverage includes the US, Canada, Europe, Australia, and more) in September; delivery costs and taxes are included with the cost of the H1.

Source: Kickstarter

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