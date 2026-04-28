© 2026 New Atlas
Automotive

Production EV packing sub-zero-operation sodium-ion batteries on its way

By Omar Kardoudi
April 28, 2026
Production EV packing sub-zero-operation sodium-ion batteries on its way
At –40 °C (–40 °F), the Naxtra retains over 90% of its capacity
At –40 °C (–40 °F), the Naxtra retains over 90% of its capacity
View 4 Images
At –40 °C (–40 °F), the Naxtra retains over 90% of its capacity
1/4
At –40 °C (–40 °F), the Naxtra retains over 90% of its capacity
CATL's Naxtra has an energy density of 175 Wh/kg
2/4
CATL's Naxtra has an energy density of 175 Wh/kg
Naxtra is the world's first sodium-ion battery to reach mass-production scale
3/4
Naxtra is the world's first sodium-ion battery to reach mass-production scale
The Changan Nevo A06 sodium Naxtra variant will be arriving mid-2026
4/4
The Changan Nevo A06 sodium Naxtra variant will be arriving mid-2026
View gallery - 4 images

Chinese battery giant CATL and automaker Changan announced the launch of the Changan Nevo A06, the world's first mass-production electric vehicle (EV) powered by sodium-ion batteries. It's due to hit the market mid-2026, and it marks the moment a technology long trapped in the lab finally steps onto the road.

The heart of the car is CATL's Naxtra cell, the result of a decade of R&D and roughly 10 billion yuan (US$1.4 billion) in investment. It's reported to reach an energy density of 175 Wh/kg – the highest achieved in mass production for sodium chemistry according to the company – and delivers a range of over 400 km (249 miles), with CATL targeting 500–600 km (310–373 miles) in future iterations.

The Changan Nevo A06 sodium Naxtra variant will be arriving mid-2026
The Changan Nevo A06 sodium Naxtra variant will be arriving mid-2026

Sodium still lags slightly behind lithium iron phosphate (LFP), the dominant chemistry in the global EV market, on energy density. But the Naxtra wasn't built to win that race. Where it pulls ahead is in extreme conditions. CATL claims that at –30 °C (–22 °F), the Naxtra delivers nearly triple the discharge power of a comparable LFP pack. At –40 °C (–40 °F), it retains over 90% of its capacity, and it keeps functioning even at –50 °C (–58 °F). In crush, puncture, and saw tests, the battery produced no smoke or flames – a safety profile that's hard to ignore.

The Nevo A06 (also marketed as the Qiyuan A06) is Changan's first compact electric sedan, measuring 4,720 mm (15.5 ft) in length with a 2,750 mm (9 ft) wheelbase. It has been on sale since November 2025 in a lithium-ion plug-in hybrid (PHEV) version, offering a pure electric range of 136 km (85 miles) and a combined range of 1,160 km (721 miles). The upcoming sodium-ion Naxtra variant features a completely different pure-electric configuration. While it is due to arrive in China in the coming months, full specifications and international availability have yet to be announced.

CATL's Naxtra has an energy density of 175 Wh/kg
CATL's Naxtra has an energy density of 175 Wh/kg

CATL says it has cleared the manufacturing hurdles needed to scale sodium production to the gigawatt-hour level, the same threshold as a modern lithium gigafactory. The company's roadmap, announced at its supplier conference in December 2025, laid out four deployment areas for 2026: battery swapping, passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, and energy storage. So far, it's tracking on schedule, which is not something the battery industry can often claim.

CATL began its sodium-ion research in 2016. In 2021 the company unveiled a first-generation sodium-ion cell with an energy density of 160 Wh/kg. By April 2025, the Naxtra line was ready for passenger vehicles and heavy trucks. And just recently, CATL unveiled the world's first sodium-ion battery designed specifically for grid-scale energy storage – set for commercial deployment before the end of 2026.

That grid storage unit carries an energy density of around 160 Wh/kg, a system energy conversion efficiency of 97%, and a cycle life of over 15,000 charge-discharge cycles while retaining 80% capacity. Its operating temperature range stretches from –40 °C to 70 °C (–40 °F to 158 °F). This chemistry is free of cobalt and nickel, and uses aluminum foil instead of copper, giving it a meaningful cost advantage over lithium alternatives.

Naxtra is the world's first sodium-ion battery to reach mass-production scale
Naxtra is the world's first sodium-ion battery to reach mass-production scale

Sodium is far more abundant than lithium and is not concentrated in a handful of geopolitically sensitive regions. That makes it an attractive foundation for a truly global energy transition – particularly for applications like renewable energy storage and AI data centers, where cost and thermal stability matter more than maximum energy density.

According to Precedence Research, the global sodium-ion battery market is projected to grow from $1.39 billion in 2025 to $7.81 billion by 2035. If CATL can translate its dominance in lithium into sodium – and the Naxtra rollout suggests it intends to – that figure may end up being conservative.

Source: CATL

View gallery - 4 images

Tags

AutomotiveCATLSodium batteryElectric VehiclesChangan
No comments
Omar Kardoudi
Omar Kardoudi
Omar Kardoudi is a journalist, screenwriter, and filmmaker. He was part of the founding editorial team of Sploid and has contributed to Gizmodo. He currently serves as co-editor of Novaceno, the Spanish futurist daily, and his recent work includes the documentary miniseries Control Z: The Future To Undo.

Sign up for our FREE daily New Atlas newsletter!

More stories like this:

The bZ7 is only the second model in Toyota's Chinese-only lineup
Automotive
Toyota’s new flagship EV is off to a flying start: 3,000+ orders in 1 hour
What does US$21,000 get you in automotive terms? Kia Soul, Chevrolet Trax, Nissan Versa, Hyundai Venue … You see a trend there, right? None of those cars is electric, and none of them are flagships by any stretch. The bZ7 is all that and more!
Volkswagen Commercial Vans' latest ID. Buzz option fully partitions the five-seat van from the rear cargo area
Automotive
VW anti-camper bus smashes out MPV & cargo hauling like no other van
VW knows what it takes to make a great van, whether we're talking passenger or goods haulers. Its latest multipurpose van is a split-personality ID. Buzz that seats a family of five while carrying all means of cargo in a discrete compartment.
Cutaway of the Skyactiv-X engine showing the dual ports and valves in the inline-four design
Automotive
Mazda may have found the apex in ICE design with the Skyactiv-Z
Despite its critics and moves toward electrification, the internal combustion engine is not yet dead. Though its design for passenger vehicles may have begun to reach its apex with Mazda’s Skyactiv designs.
The 2026 Ram 1500 Tradesman Warlock is a lower-end trim that can feature the returning V8 Hemi
Automotive
Review: 2026 Ram 1500 no longer out-trucks the other pickups
Since its inception, the Ram Truck brand has tried to be the most truck of all the trucks. “Best-in-Class” this and “Segment-leading” that headlined every press release and advertisement. Not anymore.
You are not too cool for a minivan and this Toyota Sienna proves it
Automotive
Review: 2026 Toyota Sienna takes minivan-ness to fat MPG levels
The most versatile vehicle on the road is the minivan and, like cargo shorts, it’s often maligned for no good reason. The 2026 Sienna expands that high practicality by adding a hybrid powertrain as the default.
The Vision GT is only meant for the Gran Turismo franchise
Automotive
Xiaomi's 1,900 HP Vision GT electric hypercar breaks cover, and it's a looker
There was a time when the name Xiaomi was synonymous with home appliances. Now, the company has pulled the covers off a 1,900-hp electric hypercar concept called the Vision Gran Turismo. And it is breathtakingly beautiful!
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!