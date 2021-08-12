Chevy e-Silverado will 4-wheel steer its way through tight spots

The electric Chevrolet Silverado will be sharing its Ultium platform with the GMC Hummer supertrucks, but it turns out it will also share another feature with the electro-resurrected Hummer. Chevy confirmed today that its upcoming zero-emissions pickup will have four-wheel steering, allowing it to better steer through tight off-road obstacles and maneuver with an Airstream in tow.

GM doesn't mention whether or not the electric Silverado will have the capability to crab-walk diagonally like the Hummer EV can, but it does stress the other benefits four-wheel steering system will bring. During low-speed driving, it will offer increased maneuverability and a tighter turning radius. At higher speeds, handling and stability will see improvement. The system will also improves the truck's capabilities when towing a trailer.

Four-wheel steering will be available on select electric Silverado models and trims.

While the Hummer EV has received much attention for its impressive four-wheel steering capabilities, the Silverado (and its GMC Sierra brother) actually had four-wheel steering decades before it. Delphi's Quadrasteer system was an available option on the full-size trucks in the early 2000s. It didn't last long back then, but the electric Silverado seems like the right product to test if the current market is more welcoming.

GM confirmed electric Silverado plans earlier this year, estimating a range of more than 400 miles (644 km). It has not announced premiere or launch dates yet, but we do know the model will be built at the same Detroit-Hamtramck Factory Zero plant that will build the Hummer EVs.

You can watch GM's brief Silverado four-wheel steer teaser below.

The First-Ever All-Electric Silverado — Four-Wheel Steer | Chevrolet

Source: General Motors