New Ferrari "Manuale" isn't actually a manual, but it acts like one

Okay, Ferrari, you have my attention now. A naturally aspirated V12 with an open-gated six-speed manual? Thank heavens! But wait … it’s got an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission? The plot thickens.

Right then, you’re looking at the 12Cilindri Manuale, and yes, it’s got "Manuale" in its name. But there’s far more here than meets the eye.

For starters, Ferrari has developed a whole new Manuale By-Wire system that uses electronics to replicate the feel of a conventional manual gearbox. It features the iconic open-gate gearshift and a clutch pedal in case you want a bit of that "retro" fun. Then, at the press of a button, it transforms from a simulated manual to a fully automatic eight-speed dual-clutch transmission.

The "manual" mode utilizes the first six gears of the DCT, leaving the final two for efficiency and highway cruising. It’s effectively a manual when you want it, and an automatic when you need it. Voila!

Is that a stick we see? Ferrari

Here’s the fascinating part, though: the gearstick and clutch pedal are merely inputs for the DCT's electronic actuators. There is zero mechanical connection to anything outside their respective housings.

But you still get near-perfect feedback. It's a true by-wire system, one so accurate that if you mess up your inputs, Ferrari claims the car will punish you with a sluggish start or even a stall. Oh, and heel-and-toe downshifts are back, too!

Much of that realism comes down to the clutch pedal having real heft, deliberately mimicking the 33 lb (15 kg) of resistance found on the 599, the last true manual Ferrari ever made. The entire mechanism is crafted from machined billet steel to perfectly replicate an analog feel through purely digital signals.

“It is not just about moving from one gear to another,” said Gianmaria Fulgenzi, Ferrari’s product development chief. “The transient phases are the key: the sound, the slight friction, the engagement of the lever itself.”

Zero to 62 mph in around 3 seconds Ferrari

Thankfully, it will be impossible to "money shift" into an improperly low gear and overrev the engine; the software literally protects you from physically hurting the driveline. A solenoid in the shifting mechanism prevents movement to an incompatible ratio, even if you forcefully try to slide the lever in. That means you won’t be able to choose manual control at speeds higher than roughly 60 mph (~100 km/h) or if the gearshifter has been left in an incorrect gear.

But in all honesty, the stick isn’t the first thing you notice – it’s the car itself. And in that regard, Ferrari has utterly outdone itself, especially following the Luce EV debacle.

This is what a proper grand tourer should look like. It beautifully recalls the V12 berlinettas of the 1950s. The proportions look right, with no unnecessary creases, and the active aerodynamic elements are neatly hidden within the bodywork. Small details, like the subtle pinstripe on the front splitter and rear wings, and the laser-etched 'Manuale' insignia on the front fender vents, are wonderful touches.

The reverse-opening hood and signature quad exhaust pipes command your attention instantly. Housed inside that hood is the star of the show: a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 engine churning out 819 hp and exactly 500 lb-ft (678 Nm) of torque.

Inisde the 12Cilindri Manuale Ferrari

In an age when most carmakers are downsizing to smaller turbocharged engines or total electric assistance, Ferrari has doubled down on tradition. The V12 revs happily all the way to a screaming 9,500 rpm, pushing the car to a top speed of over 211 mph (340 km/h) and a 0-62-mph (100-km/h) sprint in roughly 3.0 seconds.

The cabin feels authentically Ferrari. Of course, there’s the open metal gear gate,, with the entire center console sculpted around it. The aluminum structure surrounding the shifter takes visual inspiration from a tuning fork, neatly integrating the secondary controls.

Buyers will be able to tailor the interior with exclusive leather, Alcantara, and a choice of Comfort or Racing seats, both featuring six vertical grooves as a subtle nod to the six-speed layout. But good luck securing a build slot.

Only 1,499 units of the Ferrari 12Cilindri Manuale will be built. That production cap isn't random – Ferrari carefully chose it to honor the 1,499cc displacement of the company's very first V12 engine introduced in 1947.

The 12Cilindri Manuale comes at €590,000 (US$675,000), or €400,000 (US$458,000) for a standard trim with the normal ‘box Ferrari

Lucky owners can personalize their cars in one of 25 historic Ferrari shades, including the stunning Rosso Rubino shown above, alongside classics like Rosso Dino, Blu Pozzi, and Nero Daytona. The price? €590,000 (around US$675,000) for the whole thing, or €400,000 (US$458,000) for a standard trim with the normal ‘box.

Source: Ferrari

