Ferrari's 849 Testarossa Spider drops the top to fit 1,000 horses

Ferrari told us last September that the 849 Testarossa Spider – the convertible version of its well-lauded plug-in hybrid hypercar – was coming. It shares a powertrain and about 90% of the bodywork with its coupe sibling. What we didn't expect is just how much more mojo this variant would bring to the table.

I'm doing my best to rein in my envy of fellow journalists who got a chance to drive Spider for a few hours in Tenerife recently, and by all accounts , it sounds like Ferrari got a lot of things right. That includes the sound, the handling, and the furious 1,036 horses at your disposal, and it's all amplified to 11 when you retract the hard top.

To quickly recap, the 849 Testarossa Spider replaces the SF90 Spider in Ferrari's lineup as its top-end convertible. Its design is informed by the marque's Sports Prototypes from the 1970s that showcased geometric lines across the bodywork.

When in Tenerife. The #Ferrari849TestarossaSpider steals the scene from every perspective. #Ferrari

A flat-plane-crank V8 with twin turbos is paired with three electric motors to make immense power and torque available at a moment's notice. An on-demand four-wheel drive system along with Ferrari’s ABS Evo controller and brake-by-wire system allow for precise braking and handling.

The 849 Testarossa Spider is now Ferrari's top-end convertible, replacing the SF90 Ferrari

The interiors are purposefully focused around the driver, and the integrated gear-change gate beneath the floating dashboard immediately catches your eye. There's no fluff or pomp to distract you, and everything from the seats to the door panels have been designed with ergonomics and accessibility in mind.

The ergonomics-focused interiors are designed to bring every essential control within the driver's easy reach Ferrari

Car Expert noted that Ferrari believes this isn't really for someone looking to eke out every last drop of performance from their 849 on the track, but for folks who want to savor the joy of driving with the top down, and who will appreciate a versatile machine they can live with on the daily.

There's no doubt about it, this top-down version has a lot more character Ferrari

Indeed, the Spider shares most of its bodywork, componentry, and powertrain with the 849 coupe. But it gets a number of structural components and aerodynamic bits for managing airflow with the hard top lowered or raised. At a glance, and from early reviews, it looks like these small differences add up to a vastly more desirable vehicle.

The 849 Testarossa Spider's styling draws from Ferrari's 70s Sports Prototypes with angular bodywork and clean lines Ferrari

Car and Driver expects the Spider will command a US$600,000 price when it arrives later in 2026. That's not bad for a car you can drive come rain or shine, and take from 0-60 mph (100 km/h) in 2.3 seconds. Check it out on Ferrari's site.