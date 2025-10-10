First all-electric Ferrari will produce sound like an electric guitar

Ferrari has managed to go 78 years before making its first fully electric vehicle. It's begun to reveal some details of what that'll look like, ahead of its proper 2026 launch – and what it will sound like too.

To the surprise of no one, the Ferrari Elettrica is going to be a performance beast, capable of hitting 0-60 mph (0-100 km/h) in just 2.5 seconds and a top speed of 195 mph (310 km/h). That's thanks to a mighty 1,000 -hp powertain that can deliver a staggering 5,900 lb.ft (8,000 Nm) of torque from just the rear axle, and 2,580 lb.ft (3,500 Nm) from the front axle.

What is sort of unexpected is that the Elettrica is going to be a four-seater, and Top Gear reckons that it will be something like the sport-luxury GTC4 Lusso grand tourer from 2016. It's slated to offer a commendable-if-true 330 miles (520 km) range, from a 350-kW fast-charging 122-kWh battery. That's all designed in-house, and Ferrari claims this pack will have a higher energy density than any electric vehicle (EV) on sale today, at 195 Wh/kg.

Designed in-house in Maranello, the battery will be removable so you can repair or replace it as needed over the years Ferrari

The Italian marque has drawn heavily from its racing and hypercar heritage to put this one together with proprietary technologies and systems. It will get four independent and identical permanent magnet synchronous motors featuring F1-derived rotor design, similar to those on the super-quick F80 from last year. The 48-V active suspension is also similar to that of the F80's system, albeit in a different state of tune.

Ferrari's latest model features an electric motor developed in-house for the first time – making for a blistering 1,200 hp



Ferrari

With independent motors, you'll be treated to four-wheel steering for precise handling, and torque vectoring on each axle to switch up the way the car drives. Plus, Ferrari's torque shift engagement system, which you can control with steering-mounted paddles, will sequentially take you through five levels of power and torque to accelerate faster and faster as you rip up the road. Pulling in the other paddle will engage strong engine braking and regen.

Four independent motors will combine to deliver more than 1,000 hp and a staggering 5,900 lb.ft of torque Ferrari

A few more interesting bits:



Ferrari says that although the Elettrica will weigh in at an EV-appropriate 5,070 lb (2,300 kg), it'll feel like it's nearly a thousand pounds (450 kg) lighter. With its power and torque figures, that should amount to a positively thrilling ride.

While this is meant for blistering acceleration and all-wheel-drive fun, you can also switch to rear-wheel drive mode for greater mileage when you're at steady speeds, like a sensible person.

The 880-V high-voltage battery is designed to be removable, so you can repair it without a fuss, or swap it out in the future for greater range of lower weight when the tech becomes accessible.

The Elettrica is the first Ferrari to feature a rear axle with a separate sub-frame; this should cut down noise, vibration, and harshness as you push the car to its limits.

The all-new chassis fits 85% of the battery in the floorpan and is made from 75% recycled aluminum Ferrari

As for how it will sound: we sadly don't yet have a clip. But Ferrari has waxed eloquent about how the Elettrica won't simply mimic engine noises but produce a 'direct and authentic expression of its components,' by amplifying the vibrations picked up by an accelerometer installed on the inverter casting in the motor assembly. The company likens this to how an electric guitar's sound comes roaring through an amp, making for a sound that's not only unique to this EV, but also capable of providing dynamic feedback as you put the car through its paces.

That's a compelling teaser for next year, and I expect Ferrari will deliver when the time comes. We'll get to see the interiors early in 2026, and the rest of the car by the time the Northern Hemisphere spring rolls around.

There's a lot of brand new architecture in the Elettrica, including the electric axles that each house two independent motors Ferrari

You can head over to Ferrari's site for a closer look at its new motors and chassis. And if electric cars aren't your thing, don't sweat it – the company promises it'll continue to offer performance machines with V6, V8 and V12 combustion engines, "in line with new global regulations, focusing on increasing specific power output and ensuring compatibility with alternative fuels,” over the next several years.

Source: Ferrari