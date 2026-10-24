First Drive: 2027 Volkswagen Atlas ups its game

I went to Alabama on behalf of New Atlas to try out Volkswagen’s new Atlas. This play on words came up often, and I was pretty all-in on the whole thing.

At a Glance

Significantly better interior experience

Smoother drive quality most of the time

Still very spacious inside

Top shelf sound system in the top trim level

Fuel economy is a bit better

When VW introduced the new Atlas in 2018, it marked the automaker’s first dedicated attempt at a midsize three-row crossover built specifically for the North American market. The Atlas offered a huge amount of interior room, a smooth, car-like ride quality, and signature Volkswagen features. along with a plain dashboard and seats with middling comfort.

This second-generation Atlas brings new styling, a much more upscale interior, improved seating, updated technology, and a modest increase in engine output. Volkswagen has also made some improvements to the driving experience and fuel economy. Those are worthwhile changes, even if they don't exactly qualify as splashy headlines.

After all, when a vehicle's primary mission is transporting children, sports equipment, and adults who have opinions about second-row legroom, excitement isn't necessarily the highest priority. The question is whether the new Atlas makes everyday family life easier without introducing a fresh collection of things to complain about.

The answer is mostly yes, especially now that the highest trim level brings some serious Harman Kardon punch.

Fresh exterior, refined cabin

The new Volkswagen Atlas and Atlas Cross on display with Harman Kardon sound system demonstrations Aaron Turpen / New Atlas

The 2027 Atlas wears entirely new sheet metal, with an updated design that maintains the upright proportions and squared-off appearance that helped make the original popular. The styling is more contemporary, featuring revised lighting, a bolder front end, and a more sculpted appearance.

It remains recognizably an Atlas, which is probably a good thing. Volkswagen hasn't attempted to turn its three-row family hauler into a rolling origami experiment or a study in aerodynamic sculpture. The proportions remain practical, and the overall design avoids some of the visual excesses found elsewhere in the segment. Whether the result handsome or simply inoffensive is a matter of taste.

More importantly, Volkswagen hasn't abandoned the Atlas' fundamental mission. This is still a midsize SUV designed around passenger accommodation rather than the pursuit of sporty driving dynamics or a rugged image that will never see anything rougher than a gravel driveway.

That focus carries over into the cabin, where the changes are most meaningful. The outgoing Atlas was already spacious, but the 2027 model makes a more concerted effort to deliver the sort of interior buyers expect when spending north of US$40,000 on a family vehicle.

Second-row seating offers adjustability and roomy accommodation with a captain's chair layout Aaron Turpen / New Atlas

Materials have improved, and the redesigned cabin features a cleaner layout, upgraded trim, and a premium atmosphere. Depending on trim, buyers can get features including Nappa leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, and an upgraded audio system that jumps from "good" to "concert hall quality."

The seating arrangement remains one of the vehicle's strongest selling points. There's generous room in all three rows, making it a convincing option for families who regularly carry four or more people. While many competitors technically offer three rows, their third-row seating seems designed primarily for emergency use. The Atlas carries full-sized passengers comfortably in the back.

Cargo flexibility is another strength, and the roomy cabin provides useful storage throughout. Volkswagen has also reworked the center console, relocating the gear selector to the steering column to free up additional space for storage and wireless charging equipment. It’s a practical layout shift that makes sense in a vehicle where every compartment quickly becomes home to phones, water bottles, and snack wrappers.

Technology and controls

The shifter for the 2027 Atlas is tucked behind the upper portion of the steering wheel, freeing up console space for a universal knob and dual wireless phone chargers Aaron Turpen / New Atlas

The 2027 Atlas features a larger central infotainment display, measuring 12.9 inches in the base SE and 15 inches in higher trims. The screens are bright, responsive, and modern, while a 10.3-inch digital instrument display provides essential driving information. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard, alongside multiple USB-C charging ports and wireless phone charging.

However, many climate functions remain integrated into the touchscreen interface. Adjusting the temperature shouldn't require the driver to navigate digital menus while keeping an eye on traffic.

Volkswagen has made welcome progress by restoring physical steering-wheel controls and adding a center-console dial that handles functions like volume and drive modes. Still, simple temperature knobs would remain a superior solution for distraction-free operation while driving. A touchscreen is an excellent place for navigation maps – it's a less compelling substitute for a simple temperature knob.

Powertrain and performance

The new Atlas is about the same size inside and out, keeping some of its greatest selling points from the previous generation Aaron Turpen / New Atlas

Under the hood, the 2027 Atlas uses an updated turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine producing 282 horsepower (207 kW) and 258 lb-ft (350 Nm) of torque. That's an increase of 13 horsepower (9.6 kW) over the outgoing model’s 2.0L TSI and about equivalent to the 3.6L V6 that was discontinued in 2023. To be frank, most of this new engine power isn’t very noticeable.

An eight-speed automatic transmission handles shifting, with front-wheel drive standard and all-wheel drive available. The engine is perfectly adequate for daily driving, providing enough power to merge onto highways, navigate urban traffic, and haul the family toward its next destination. But adequate is not the same as enthusiastic. Most of the added HP is lost due to the slightly heavier weight of the 2027 model versus the outgoing 2026. About 148 pounds (67 kg) if you average the trim levels.

In other words, the Atlas isn't going to make you reconsider your life choices because you missed an opportunity to buy a sports sedan. Nor should it. This is a family SUV.

Fuel economy is more encouraging. Front-wheel-drive models are rated at 22 mpg in the city, 29 mpg on the highway, and 25 mpg combined (10.7 / 8.1 / 9.4 l/100km). All-wheel-drive versions drop about two points from each of those numbers.

Those figures represent modest improvements over comparable versions of the previous Atlas. Unfortunately, Volkswagen still doesn't offer a hybrid powertrain. That's becoming an increasingly significant omission in a segment where competitors are finding ways to combine substantial passenger space with considerably better fuel economy.

A hybrid Atlas is planned for a future update, but buyers shopping today will have to make do with straight gasoline power.

Driving Dynamics and Safety

Outside of the interior upgrades, the biggest improvement in the new Atlas is its drive dynamics. Volkswagen has revised the suspension and steering to improve its road manners. The result is a vehicle that feels more controlled than its predecessor, with less of the loose, floaty behavior that could make the previous model feel heavy on uneven roads.

The steering is improved, too, helping the Atlas feel more predictable through corners. It's easier to place on the road, and the overall experience is less tiring during ordinary driving. There is still a bit of an unsettled feeling when driving over broken pavement, with sharp impacts occasionally making their way into the cabin. The Atlas remains comfortable enough on smoother highways, but rough surfaces expose some of its limitations.

This isn't a disaster. Most owners won't spend their weekends conducting instrumented suspension evaluations on poorly maintained rural roads. They'll be driving to work, taking the children to school, and occasionally embarking on long-distance family trips. For those purposes, the Atlas is generally competent and easy to live with.

The Atlas can tow up to 5,000 pounds (2,268 kg) when properly equipped, giving it useful capability for small campers, boats, and recreational trailers.

Market position

Cargo space, even with the third row up, is large in the 2027 VW Atlas Aaron Turpen / New Atlas

The biggest challenge facing the 2027 Atlas isn't the previous Atlas, it's the increasingly capable competition. The midsize three-row SUV segment includes the Honda Pilot, Hyundai Palisade, Kia Telluride, and Toyota Grand Highlander. Each brings its own combination of space, technology, comfort, and powertrain options.

The redesigned Atlas starts at US$43,135, including its base SE configuration, while a fully equipped SEL Premium R-Line reaches $58,135. These prices include destination charges of $1,525.

That's competitive territory, but it also puts the Atlas in a position where buyers have plenty of alternatives to investigate before signing paperwork.

Volkswagen's improvements to cabin materials and passenger accommodation help strengthen its case. Its spacious third row remains a particularly compelling advantage for families who regularly transport several adults or older children. However, the lack of a hybrid option, the touchscreen-heavy climate controls, and the occasionally unsettled ride prevent the Atlas from separating itself from the pack.

None of those issues makes the 2027 Atlas a bad choice. They simply make it a vehicle that requires shoppers to consider what matters most to them. For families prioritizing space, practical features, and a more premium cabin without moving into a full-size SUV, this New Atlas writer thinks the new Atlas deserves a place on the shopping list.

Product Page: 2027 Volkswagen Atlas