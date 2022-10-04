Hobby Maxia adds RV hygge to forever raise the bar on VW camper vans

Volkswagen and Hobby may be well-known German brands, but it's Scandinavia that provides the clearest inspiration for the new VW Crafter-based Hobby Maxia Van. The camper van channels the warm, cozy feeling of Scandinavian "hygge" into an interior that feels more like a modern tiny home than a cold-walled van. From here on out, it's going to take VW camper van builders more than a mere pop-up roof and folding bench/bed to impress camper van shoppers.

With products like the Venture S camper and Flair motorhome, Erwin Hymer has become a leader in next-level ultramodern RV design. But it isn't alone. Fellow German brand Hobby has shown some seriously impressive efforts of its own, from its breezy towable Beachy bungalow to its upscale Maxia caravan flagship. Now it carries the Maxia name and style over to its camper van lineup.

The Maxia Van is the first fruit of a new deal between Hobby and Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles that will see the release of various VW-based Hobby motorhomes. The long-term collaboration was just announced earlier this year so we expect to see more Crafter-based Hobby models in the coming months and years.

For the single 680 ET Maxia Van floor plan, Hobby uses a combination of soft-touch wall and ceiling trim, dark gray surfaces, and walnut wood walls and furniture Hobby

Just like the Maxia caravan line, the new Maxia Van counts hygge as the basis of its interior design. The 684-cm (269-in) Maxia van features a blend of warm walnut wood and cool gray and white furnishings and trim. Lower cabinets and shelves feature walnut wood structural and facing elements, topped by graphite-shaded worktops and surfaces. The interior van walls are dressed in a light gray soft-touch paneling, while overhead cabinets combine dark gray structural elements with white doors. Ambient lighting fixtures throughout add warmth and highlight design features.

"As a North German motorhome and caravan manufacturer, we naturally have a high affinity for Scandinavia as well as the feeling of 'hygge' that’s typical of the Maxia range, and which we are now also introducing into the van segment with our Maxia van. Because our customers want a vehicle that’s just as comfortable and cozy as their own home," Hobby Managing director Bernd Löher said in teasing the Maxia van ahead of its Düsseldorf Caravan Salon world premiere.

Hobby arranges all that hygge into a classic European rear-bed floor plan with central kitchen and wet bathroom and four-seat front dinette. The kitchen includes a dual-burner stove/sink combo, 90-L compressor fridge and extension worktop. The bed is a foldaway design that clears out a central cargo aisle during the ride to and from camp.

The classic foldaway bed clears room for cargo during the day Hobby

The two-seat rear bench for the dinette can include two seat belts and can adjust both laterally and longitudinally in position. An optional bed kit can be added to convert the cab seats into a single bed, teaming with the 200 x 172-cm (79 x 68-in) fixed rear bed to sleep a total of three. The super-high Crafter roof delivers 2 m (6.6 ft) of headroom throughout.

While its ambiance is simple and cozy, the Maxia Van also brings the latest tech for safety, productivity and infotainment. That starts with a base VW Crafter van that's loaded with a Driver Assistance package and color infotainment system. Hobby adds in a standard Hobby Connect smart home-style control system with onboard touchscreen and accompanying app. The available Campernet LTE connectivity package with aerial antenna, router and WLAN booster includes two SIM card slots so users can mix and match for the best coverage (e.g. one from their main provider, one prepaid SIM card for better performance/rates while abroad).

Hobby reveals the Maxia Van at the 2022 Düsseldorf Caravan Salon

CC Weiss/New Atlas

The Maxia starts at €89,750 (approx. US$88,125) and comes built atop a 3,500-kg (7,715-lb) Crafter with 174-hp 2.0-liter TDI diesel engine and eight-speed automatic transmission. An upgrade to a 3,850-kg (8,485-lb) Crafter is necessary for the four-belted passenger configuration. The camper also includes a Trumi Combi heat/hot water system, standard 95-Ah leisure battery, 100-L frost-protected fresh water tank and 90-L waste water tank, 230-V hookup and solar panel prewiring. Deliveries will begin in (Northern Hemisphere) spring 2023.

Source: Hobby

