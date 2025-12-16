Manual V6 Honda NSX gets a tasteful carbon fiber makeover

There aren’t many cars with appeal as enduring as the original Honda NSX. Its beautiful, low-slung styling, the sheer dearth of examples you can find today, and its genuine ability to compete with European sports cars all contribute to its legend. Now, 35 years after the first-generation NSX came into being, the sports car is receiving a beautiful, and more importantly, purposeful, makeover.

JAS Motorsport, Honda’s long-time motorsport partner, has joined forces with Pininfarina, the famed Italian design house and coachbuilder, to give the NSX a new lease on life. The collaboration is particularly fitting: many may not realize that the NSX was originally inspired by a 1984 Pininfarina concept car called the HP-X.

Called the Tensei, which translates to “rebirth” in English, the project is being widely described as a restomod, though that isn’t entirely accurate. Restomods typically focus on restoring an old car while integrating modern components. The Tensei, by contrast, is positioned as a rerelease, with an ultra-limited production run planned in Milan in 2026.

Nevertheless, what we have here is a compelling example of how to update a classic without stripping away its soul. “Tensei will feature cutting-edge technology and advanced mechanics derived from the world of competition,” said JAS, which will oversee manufacturing.

The overall shape stays true to the original NSX, now clothed in a carbon-fiber body. The front fascia is more aggressive than before, featuring a large central aperture and integrated LED running lights. The hood incorporates a vent that recalls early NSX race cars, while stylish Y-spoke center-lock alloy wheels complete the look.

At the rear, the taillights have been reimagined as horizontal LED elements rather than separate lamps. A traditional two-tone paint scheme is used, with a black roof paired with a red body. Pininfarina has also enlarged the side air intakes, visually emphasizing the rear fenders.

The interior has also been designed by Pininfarina, though no images or detailed confirmations of the cabin have been released so far. Given that the original NSX featured a largely analog interior, it will be interesting to see how the designers balance old-school charm with modern technology.

Power comes from what JAS describes as “an original NSX-inspired naturally aspirated V6, engineered and developed to obtain the highest levels of power, torque, and responsiveness.” A six-speed manual transmission will be offered, intended “to enhance performance, dynamic behavior, and driving emotion.”

Exactly how much more powerful the Tensei will be compared to the original NSX remains unclear. The standard NSX’s 3.0-liter naturally aspirated V6 was one of Honda’s most celebrated powertrains, producing 270 hp. However, expectations are that the Tensei will receive a meaningful boost if it is to be positioned as a modern-day supercar.

The car will also incorporate “cutting-edge technology and advanced mechanics derived from the world of competition,” drawing on JAS’s three decades of international motorsport experience.

To commission a Tensei, JAS requires customers to supply an original NA1 or NA2 NSX, and the conversion is expected to come at a substantial cost. The announcement also coincides with Honda’s recent unveiling of Honda Heritage Works, a comprehensive program launching in April 2026 aimed at preserving older Honda sports cars for future generations.

Under the program, owners will be able to replace original components with newly manufactured compatible parts, known as Genuine Honda Heritage Compatible Parts, or source period-correct replacements labeled Genuine Honda Heritage Reproduction Parts.

For owners looking to keep their NSX completely stock, it offers a welcome alternative, and overall, a promising moment for Honda NSX enthusiasts.

