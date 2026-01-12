© 2026 New Atlas
Hyundai finally takes the wraps off the Staria Electric MPV

By Aaron Turpen
January 11, 2026
After a lot of teasing, Hyundai has finally unveiled the production version of its Staria EV
After a lot of teasing, Hyundai has finally unveiled the production version of its Staria EV
Hyundai has been teasing the electric model Staria people mover since 2021 and has finally introduced the full production spec model. Debuting in Brussels, the 800-volt minivan will go on sale in Korea and Europe before mid-2026.

The production Staria will feature an 84 kilowatt-hour battery and a 160 kilowatt (214.5 hp) front motor. The 800V system, already found in the Ioniq lineup, allows for repeated fast charging, so long road trips are also possible. Recharging from 10-80% in about 20 minutes is possible in the Staria EV. Including when under load or towing. An 11 kW AC onboard charger and heated charging port are available.

"Staria Electric brings our EV expertise to a vehicle that many customers already know and trust, combining Staria's impressive space and flexibility with a new, fast-charging, high-voltage system and updated interior to deliver practical, efficient electric mobility for real-world use across Europe," said Xavier Martinet, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor Europe.

The Staria EV will have 2,000 kg (4,409 lb) of towing, vehicle-to-load (V2L) functionality, and an estimated WLTP-based range of 400 km (248.5 mi). Front-wheel drive will be the only option for the EV.

This new MPV marks the first all-electric Staria van and will feature Hyundai's next-generation infotainment (ccNC) with over-the-air (OTA) updates. Dual 12.3-in displays adorn the dashboard. Hyundai's latest suite of advanced driver's aids and safety systems will be standard on the Staria.

Production will be at Hyundai's Ulsan, Korea plant in two variants: A seven-seat Luxury and longer nine-seat Wagon model. Luggage capacities will be 435 and 1,303 L (15.4 and 46 cubic feet), respectively.

Hyundai is promising price announcements for each market at Staria EV's release.

Source: Hyundai

