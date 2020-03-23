Upgrade your measly Aventador SVJ with the Mansory Cabrera conversion

So you've got an Aventador SVJ. Whoop-de-doo. Lamborghini makes hundreds of those, you expect us to be impressed with your off-the-rack, name-brand, 770-horsepower Hot Wheels toy in a world where anyone who really wants to swing some salami is buying the really exotic stuff?

You should be ashamed of yourself, expecting people to ogle such a common machine. But you wouldn't do that to us, you're too considerate for that. And Mansory is now offering three lucky SVJ owners a chance to put some fine lipstick on their pigs in the form of a new Cabrera vehicle conversion.

This is not just a body kit, although it does include a body kit, replacing the homely rags your SVJ arrived in with a full carbon body that adds a mighty 4 cm (1.6 in) to the width of the car. You know how the Ferrari F8 Tributo has one of those big speed holes in the hood? Your Cabrera will have two, so it's twice as good. A great big front air vent, as well as bigger side vents, will provide extra cooling airflow, unless you're stuck in traffic.

All-carbon bodywork kit from Mansory Mansory

A larger double diffuser design is responsible for "perfect" airflow under the vehicle, and you can't do better than perfect. The rear wing is larger and bendier and far more exclusive, and Mansory says you'll need both to tame the additional output from the V12 engine, which has been boosted to 810 horsepower and 780 Nm (575 lb-ft). That power boost gives you a 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) time of 2.6 seconds and a top speed around 355 km/h (220 mph).

You get fancy wheels. You get "Le Mansory" LED headlights. You get a totally re-fettled interior, and you get a giant four-pipe exhaust system that exits between the tail lights and lets everyone know they need to turn around and look.

Best of all, there will only be three of these made, at an undisclosed price, making you one of the most special snowflakes on the road. Creep up beside a pathetic stock SVJ at the traffic lights, and watch the driver wilt in shame and embarrassment, beholding the vastly superior finery of your carriage.

Or, maybe donate some money to your local emergency fund in this time of global catastrophe. That's another option.

Source: Mansory