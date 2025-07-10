Mazda unveils larger all-new 2026 CX-5 crossover

Many assumed that the advent of the sportier CX-50 would mean the end of the more sedate CX-5 crossover from Mazda.

Instead, Mazda is bringing an all-new model of the CX-5 for 2026, making it bigger and more spacious than the outgoing version. This helps differentiate it from the CX-50 while offering an option that sits between that smaller model and the larger CX-70.

The new 2026 Mazda CX-5 gains about 4.5 inches (11.4 cm) in length and about 3 inches (7.6 cm) in wheelbase. It's also half an inch (1.3 cm) wider. These gains in body size translate to a larger second row and cargo space, and a more spacious cabin sporting a panoramic sunroof. This ties the CX-5 into the larger CX-70 and CX-90 sport utilities inside, and that's matched on the outside with styling changes as well.

The bigger screen and Google-based UI are big changes for the new model year Mazda

Technology changes for the CX-5 include a larger (15.6-inch) touchscreen interface, which is now a Google-based infotainment and connectivity system (with Gemini AI available for "hands-free control of everything that matters on the road"). Mazda also promises new driver assist and safety systems, but hasn't yet detailed exactly what those might be.

Mazda is sticking with its well-vetted 2.5-liter SkyActiv-G four-cylinder engine (187 horsepower/137.5 kW) plus 6-speed automatic transmission and standard all-wheel drive. Plans for a hybrid model for release in 2027 have also been announced.

The CX-5 was first introduced in 2012, and has since grown to become the company's best-selling model across more than 100 countries and selling more than 4.5-million units globally since launch (including 1.6 million in the US). More details for the 2026 Mazda CX-5 will be revealed as the model draws closer to production later this year.

Source: Mazda via PRNewswire