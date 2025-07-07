Mercedes-Benz's upcoming electric van aces long-distance tests

Mercedes-Benz is serious about electric luxury travel, and its upcoming VLE electric van is the latest proof of this. In the latest round of real-world tests, the MPV completed a 684-mile (1,100-km) journey from Stuttgart to Rome with impressive efficiency.

During the 13-hour trip, the test vehicle required just two 15-minute charging breaks. This points to a real-world range in the ballpark of 250 to 300 miles (400 to 480 km), although official figures are yet to be released.

Built on Mercedes-Benz's next-generation Van Electric Architecture (VAN.EA), the VLE tackled a variety of terrain, from narrow Italian city streets to Alpine mountain passes, all the while while keeping cabin temperatures at 22 °C (72 °F), despite outdoor temperatures ranging from 11 °C and 33 °C (52 and 91 °F).

The VLE test car tackled a variety of terrain Mercedes-Benz

“Our future MPVs have once again impressively demonstrated their suitability for everyday use,” said Andreas Zygan, head of development for Mercedes-Benz Vans.

This kind of long-distance hands-on testing is a crucial part of the company’s maturity validation process. It builds on previous cold-weather tests in Sweden and endurance runs to the North Cape, helping to ensure that the VLE is equipped for a wide range of real-world driving conditions.

Mercedes-Benz first unveiled the modular and scalable VAN.EA platform late last year. The VLE and its sibling model, the VLS (collectively referred to as Grand Limousines) will be among the first vans built on this platform.

The test vehicle only needed two 15-minute charging breaks on the 13-hour trip Mercedes-Benz

VAN.EA is a brand-new 800-volt EV architecture engineered specifically for medium- and large-sized vans. With 4MATIC AWD, these new battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) are expected to deliver extended driving ranges and perform reliably in all weather conditions.

The VLE will seat up to eight passengers and is designed primarily for family use and leisure travel. A standout feature is its rear-axle steering, which significantly enhances maneuverability on winding roads and in tight urban settings. This could also make it an attractive option for road trippers, families, and high-end shuttle services.

Mercedes will first introduce these all-electric MPVs, or Grand Limousines, to the US, Canada, and China Mercedes-Benz

In addition to MPVs, the VLE platform is expected to give rise to several specialized variants, including an electric version of the Marco Polo camper. Mercedes-Benz plans to launch these all-electric Grand Limousines in the United States, Canada, and China in 2026. Until then, real-world testing will continue in and around Stuttgart and other challenging environments.

Source: Mercedes-Benz