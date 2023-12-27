Pop-up SUVs to camp-on ebikes: Most impressive tiny campers of 2023

As basic costs of living continued to rise and constrain the lifestyles of even successful professionals, the idea of downsizing was more enticing than ever in 2023. And there are few products that exemplify the concept better than tiny camper vans and RVs, whether one is looking to move onto the road full-time or simply rein in the travel budget. This year saw more than its fair share of mini- and micro-campers, ranging from small-but-spacious all-electric MPV campers to airline-compatible camper kits ready to travel the world converting rental vans and estates into improvised RVs to save hundreds on rentals. Here's a look at our favorite tiny and tinier motor vehicle campers of 2023.