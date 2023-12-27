Pop-up SUVs to camp-on ebikes: Most impressive tiny campers of 2023
As basic costs of living continued to rise and constrain the lifestyles of even successful professionals, the idea of downsizing was more enticing than ever in 2023. And there are few products that exemplify the concept better than tiny camper vans and RVs, whether one is looking to move onto the road full-time or simply rein in the travel budget. This year saw more than its fair share of mini- and micro-campers, ranging from small-but-spacious all-electric MPV campers to airline-compatible camper kits ready to travel the world converting rental vans and estates into improvised RVs to save hundreds on rentals. Here's a look at our favorite tiny and tinier motor vehicle campers of 2023.
December 12, 2023The Terracamper Tecrawl micro-camper takes advantage of Mercedes' rugged G-Class in offering buyers a small, nimble 4x4 overlanding platform. Its high-efficiency indoor/outdoor amenity set encourages campers to take full advantage of their surrounds.
June 29, 2023Half camper car and half mobile office space, the new Skoda Roadiaq concept is 100% a digital nomad's dream machine. The bulging-roofed electric AWD SUV features a multifunctional interior that supports the remote worker all day and night.
December 15, 2023Tonke has launched a VW ID. Buzz camper that appears to be the most comfortable out there. Its Buzz Module kit maintains 5 factory seats and expands to support all-electric mini-camping, complete with an extra-wide bed and bidirectional kitchen.
April 04, 2023Polish company 123Labs has hit the scene with plans of making van life truly borderless. Its new MiniB camping kit is designed specifically for air travel, letting global explorers carry their RV with them wherever they venture.
August 29, 2023Ford's Transit Custom has been part of PHEV campers from third-party shops for several years, but not from Ford itself. That changes with the new Transit Custom Nugget camper van, which combines a smart multi-zone layout with available PHEV.
January 19, 2023VW camper van specialist Spacecamper is experimenting with a bike camper as smart and flexible as its vans. The Spacecamper Bike concept adds a deployable tarp, multi-adjustable sleeping platform and mobile workstation to an electric cargo bike.
August 28, 2023At this year's Düsseldorf Caravan Salon, Bürstner emphasizes the theme "Travel Small, Live Large." Its Habiton concept exemplifies the tagline, hitting highways as a small, efficient Renault Kangoo before auto-inflating into a family base camp.
February 03, 2023Not the average Mitsubishi Outlander or camper van, the Outlander PHEV E:Pop is a pop-top camper wagon that provides an efficient but long range-capable means of getting to base camp and enjoying the stay. It then doubles as an everyday driver.
November 06, 2023Since making a 2019 debut, PlugVan has been growing a full product lineup of plug-and-play van modules for both work and play. Its latest is a smaller camper kit that instantly converts small and midsize vans like the Volkswagen T6.1 and Caddy.
August 24, 2023As promised, the US market's biggest, baddest electric camper to date has arrived just in time for Overland Expo Mountain West. EarthCruiser has turned the Hummer EV pickup into an electric off-grid expedition machine with pop-up roof and full floor plan.
