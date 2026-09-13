7-seat ladder-frame Mitsubishi Pajero is back to combat 4x4 status quo

It’s been five years since Mitsubishi pulled the Pajero from its global lineup. Make that closer to a decade for regions that knew it as the Montero. The nameplate’s return wasn’t a secret, and not long after the company released the first teaser, we got the new-age SUV's full-fledged debut.

And it seems like most of what we were expecting holds. Ladder frame, three-row practicality, and four-wheel drive capability – the works.

Now in its fifth generation, the new Pajero comes powered by a 2.4-liter diesel engine with a single variable geometry turbocharger. It produces 201 hp and 354 lb-ft (480 Nm) of torque, which drops down to 347 lb-ft (470 Nm) for “select specifications.” While it’s launched as a pure ICE SUV for now, it’s widely anticipated to be followed by electric trims in the time to come.

A "newly developed" eight-speed automatic and a conventional 4WD system provide drive to all four wheels. Mitsubishi's Super-All Wheel Control (S-AWC) with Active Yaw Control (AYC) and seven terrain modes come as a part of that system.

The new Pajero comes with a Triton-derived ladder frame chassis Mitsubishi

And it’s not a small car, either. Stretching 193.7 inches (4,920 mm) in length, it’s roughly the same size as Toyota’s Land Cruiser 250 Series. The wheelbase measures 113.0 inches (2,870 mm). A ground clearance of 9.1 inches (230 mm), approach angle of 30.4 degrees, breakover angle of 22.6 degrees, and departure angle of 25.8 degrees offer genuine off-road prowess.

The ladder frame chassis comes from the Triton, while the suspension is specced specifically for the Pajero, consisting of independent double-wishbone front suspension and a five-link rigid rear axle. It comes tuned by insights from Mitsubishi’s Dakar Rally engineering programs.

Looking purely at its skin, it’s bound to divide opinions. Some may like it for embracing modern lines, while others may lament how yet another SUV has sold itself to the same design trends that have turned half the car industry into variations of the same bloated crossover.

You get T-shaped LEDs out front over a vertical grille, squared-off wheel arches, side gills with Pajero lettering, a textured C-pillar that extends to the roof – which seems to be inspired by the cab-mounted roll bar of the first-gen Pajero, alongside a sculpted tailgate. However, this new Pajero doesn’t sport the spare wheel on the top-hinged liftgate, instead hiding it neatly underfloor.

Styling on the new Pajero will definitely get people talking Mitsubishi

It looks like the car will offer ample headroom, even for third-row occupants, considering the roofline is primarily flat but tapers at the back. Speaking of which, the interior is plush and roomy, and comes specced with three-zone auto climate control and ventilated seats.

You get soft-touch materials and optional Camel-toned leather with black accents and beautiful stitching. The grab handles, chunky central console, high-set vents, and a Yamaha audio system comprising two amplifiers, 12 speakers, and noise reduction are all welcome features.

The digital Multi Meter display provides off-road telemetry information such as temperature, pitch/roll angles, altitude, compass heading, and more. It will take you back to the triple gauges of previous Pajero generations, while the dual 14.3-inch displays (12.3-inch display on lower trim levels) keep things nice and modern.

The new Pajero now gets what is called the Multi Meter, albeit in a digital form Mitsubishi

The Pajero also comes with the MI-PILOT driver assistance suite, eight airbags, and a 3D Multi Around Monitor with a virtual under-floor camera view as part of the safety kit.

The new Mitsubishi Pajero will be produced in Thailand. The first market launches are scheduled for the end of March 2027 for Thailand, Japan, and Australia. A further rollout to 100 international markets in Southeast Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East will follow after this.

I’m afraid Mitsubishi continues to be evasive when discussing the prospect of releasing the Pajero as the Montero in the US. We believe it's reasonable to assume that the Montero won't make it to American shores, which is a shame considering its heritage and just how capable past iterations have been. Mitsubishi confirming that “no decision has been made regarding a US introduction of this vehicle” further reaffirms this belief.

The very first market launch is set for the end of March 2027 Mitsubishi

Maybe Mitsubishi needs to rethink that decision?

Source: Mitsubishi