Iconic Mitsubishi Pajero rises from dead, brings back off-road gauges

Mitsubishi's Pajero full-size SUV has a storied legacy of dominating off-road terrain around the globe and the Dakar Rally since the 1980s. After a five-year hiatus, it's set to make a comeback.

Also known as the Montero in North America, the Pajero has had many avatars. It started its life as a bare-bones cross-country mile muncher through the 80s, and subsequently shrunk down to become one of the tiniest four-wheel-drive cars ever. The Evolution model focused on performance, while its successors embraced comfort and versatility.

Three million units later, Mitsubishi ended production in 2021 as demand flagged. An ambitious plan to merge with Nissan and Honda also fell through last year, and we haven't heard much from the brand since. Until now.

The capable Pajero has won numerous Dakar Rally championships over the last four decades Mitsubishi Motors

The Japanese marque has announced that it's reviving the Pajero this [Northern Hemisphere] fall, with a Multi Meter on the dash as a throwback to its off-roading heritage.

Previous generations of the Pajero came with an inclinometer, and battery voltage and oil pressure gauges lined up in a row atop the dashboard. For this upcoming model, Mitsubishi is going with a digital take on that setup to bring you real-time info to assist adventurous drivers as they venture into uncharted territory.

The digital display will serve up info to assist off-roading – but we don't yet know which screen these dials will end up on Mitsubishi Motors

The new meters will show the vehicle’s pitch and roll angles, as well as ambient temperature, altitude, compass heading, and left-right torque distribution. The idea is to give you a better sense of what the car's dealing with, so you can conquer tricky terrain with confidence.

That should delight 4WD enthusiasts who are nostalgic about Mitsubishi's off-roading heritage. The 2027 Pajero is expected sometime between September and November, with a number of trims and luxury interior options.

The iconic Pajero has sold more than 3 million units in nearly 170 countries – and it's set to return after a 5-year break Mitsubishi Motors

Now for the not-so-great news: While the moniker has long been associated with boxy styling from nose to tail, promo graphics seem to depict narrow bands of LED headlights that are all too common across the current crop of modern SUVs. Plus, Motor1 notes that the Pajero/Montero possibly won't arrive stateside until 2030. Boo.

Source: Mitsubishi Motors