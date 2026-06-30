© 2026 New Atlas
Automotive

Iconic Mitsubishi Pajero rises from dead, brings back off-road gauges

By Abhimanyu Ghoshal
June 30, 2026
Iconic Mitsubishi Pajero rises from dead, brings back off-road gauges
The 2027 Pajero's front end looks like it might feel samey alongside other modern SUVs – rather than the boxy utilitarian look it's had over the years
The 2027 Pajero's front end looks like it might feel samey alongside other modern SUVs – rather than the boxy utilitarian look it's had over the years
View 4 Images
The iconic Pajero has sold more than 3 million units in nearly 170 countries – and it's set to return after a 5-year break
1/4
The iconic Pajero has sold more than 3 million units in nearly 170 countries – and it's set to return after a 5-year break
The 2027 Pajero's front end looks like it might feel samey alongside other modern SUVs – rather than the boxy utilitarian look it's had over the years
2/4
The 2027 Pajero's front end looks like it might feel samey alongside other modern SUVs – rather than the boxy utilitarian look it's had over the years
The capable Pajero has won numerous Dakar Rally championships over the last four decades
3/4
The capable Pajero has won numerous Dakar Rally championships over the last four decades
The digital display will serve up info to assist off-roading – but we don't yet know which screen these dials will end up on
4/4
The digital display will serve up info to assist off-roading – but we don't yet know which screen these dials will end up on
View gallery - 4 images

Mitsubishi's Pajero full-size SUV has a storied legacy of dominating off-road terrain around the globe and the Dakar Rally since the 1980s. After a five-year hiatus, it's set to make a comeback.

Also known as the Montero in North America, the Pajero has had many avatars. It started its life as a bare-bones cross-country mile muncher through the 80s, and subsequently shrunk down to become one of the tiniest four-wheel-drive cars ever. The Evolution model focused on performance, while its successors embraced comfort and versatility.

Three million units later, Mitsubishi ended production in 2021 as demand flagged. An ambitious plan to merge with Nissan and Honda also fell through last year, and we haven't heard much from the brand since. Until now.

The capable Pajero has won numerous Dakar Rally championships over the last four decades
The capable Pajero has won numerous Dakar Rally championships over the last four decades

The Japanese marque has announced that it's reviving the Pajero this [Northern Hemisphere] fall, with a Multi Meter on the dash as a throwback to its off-roading heritage.

Previous generations of the Pajero came with an inclinometer, and battery voltage and oil pressure gauges lined up in a row atop the dashboard. For this upcoming model, Mitsubishi is going with a digital take on that setup to bring you real-time info to assist adventurous drivers as they venture into uncharted territory.

The digital display will serve up info to assist off-roading – but we don't yet know which screen these dials will end up on
The digital display will serve up info to assist off-roading – but we don't yet know which screen these dials will end up on

The new meters will show the vehicle’s pitch and roll angles, as well as ambient temperature, altitude, compass heading, and left-right torque distribution. The idea is to give you a better sense of what the car's dealing with, so you can conquer tricky terrain with confidence.

That should delight 4WD enthusiasts who are nostalgic about Mitsubishi's off-roading heritage. The 2027 Pajero is expected sometime between September and November, with a number of trims and luxury interior options.

The iconic Pajero has sold more than 3 million units in nearly 170 countries – and it's set to return after a 5-year break
The iconic Pajero has sold more than 3 million units in nearly 170 countries – and it's set to return after a 5-year break

Now for the not-so-great news: While the moniker has long been associated with boxy styling from nose to tail, promo graphics seem to depict narrow bands of LED headlights that are all too common across the current crop of modern SUVs. Plus, Motor1 notes that the Pajero/Montero possibly won't arrive stateside until 2030. Boo.

Source: Mitsubishi Motors

View gallery - 4 images

Tags

AutomotiveMitsubishiSUVOff-road4WD
No comments
Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu has been a trusted voice in the science, technology, transport innovations, startup and AI spaces for more than a decade at several global outlets, including three and a half years as the managing editor at TNW. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics, Psychology and Sociology. When he's not writing about breakthroughs in science and tech, he's usually out motorcycling around South India.

Sign up for our FREE daily New Atlas newsletter!

More stories like this:

Stepping inside the luxurious Great Tang SUV
Automotive
BYD's $35,500 flagship SUV breaks major record ahead of export west
Everybody wants an SUV these days, and boy, are they expensive. Well, BYD just flipped the switch to all that. The Great Tang has just managed to secure a record of more than 150,000 preorders!
The bZ7 is only the second model in Toyota's Chinese-only lineup
Automotive
Toyota’s new flagship EV is off to a flying start: 3,000+ orders in 1 hour
What does US$21,000 get you in automotive terms? Kia Soul, Chevrolet Trax, Nissan Versa, Hyundai Venue … You see a trend there, right? None of those cars is electric, and none of them are flagships by any stretch. The bZ7 is all that and more!
The Escort is reborn as limited-edition manual sports car
Automotive
Ford Escort back as limited-edition 326-hp modern-retro sports car
Who would have ever imagined we’d live to see a day where a Ford Escort would boast a better power-to-weight ratio than a Porsche 911? A proper working-class car turned into a sexy rear-wheel-drive, sub-2,000-lb, manual sports car that revs to 10,000 rpm!
Toyota adds some big capability to popular pickup truck platform
Automotive
Toyota's best pickup truck gets even better for work and off-road play
Toyota's Hilux pickup platform and its turbo-diesel engine suite is already highly coveted unobtainium in the US, and it's about to get better. An available payload boost will allow the incomparably rugged little truck to carry more than ever.
The 07 resembles the Porsche Taycan in more ways than one
Automotive
MG's new flagship electric coupe looks oddly similar to a certain Porsche
This is one of those “I swear I’ve seen that before” moments. MG has officially pulled the covers off its latest and greatest coupe, the 07, and the images are uncanny … resembling the Porsche Taycan in more ways than one.
The Morgan Su[persport 400 has state of the art tech within a body style still based on 1930s roadsters
Automotive
Stunning retro roadster is Morgan's fastest-ever creation
The Morgan Motor Company’s new Supersport 400 is its fastest-ever model but still combines supercar performance with retro style and premium ingredients. It will emerge as a hand-built part-wooden roadster with a design that's based in the 1930s.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!