© 2024 New Atlas
Automotive

Luridly irresponsible Nilu27 hypercar is the one we all want

By Joe Salas
August 10, 2024
Luridly irresponsible Nilu27 hypercar is the one we all want
The Nilu in all its glory
The Nilu in all its glory
View 33 Images
The Nilu in all its glory
1/33
The Nilu in all its glory
The Nilu's gullwing doors look like it could take flight at any moment
2/33
The Nilu's gullwing doors look like it could take flight at any moment
The Nilu gives off Speed Racer's Mach 5 vibes from this angle
3/33
The Nilu gives off Speed Racer's Mach 5 vibes from this angle
I'm not entirely sure if I've ever seen a better looking car profile than this one. The white Michelin lettering really makes it pop
4/33
I'm not entirely sure if I've ever seen a better looking car profile than this one. The white Michelin lettering really makes it pop
The Nilu's open air rear not only looks elegant, but it shows off how pretty the double wishbone pushrod suspension setup is
5/33
The Nilu's open air rear not only looks angry, but it shows off how pretty the double wishbone pushrod suspension setup is
The Nilu looks a little odd in top-down Matchbox-car view
6/33
The Nilu looks a little odd in top-down Matchbox-car view
Nilu27's newest addition to hypercars
7/33
Nilu27's newest addition to hypercars
Those venturis are massive on the Nilu
8/33
Those venturis are massive on the Nilu
Sticky Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 rubbers on each corner
9/33
Sticky Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 rubbers on each corner
It's hard to tell if the Nilu is smiling or grimacing. Either way, it looks good
10/33
It's hard to tell if the Nilu is smiling or grimacing. Either way, it looks good
We can't wait to see what kind of speeds this thing is capable of
11/33
We can't wait to see what kind of speeds this thing is capable of
The vent in front of the rear wheel has Testarossa vibes
12/33
The vent in front of the rear wheel has Testarossa vibes
The Nilu looks like it can't be much taller than
13/33
The Nilu looks like it can't be much taller than the GT40
The gullwing doors perfectly match the design of the car
14/33
The gullwing doors perfectly match the design of the car
The Nilu looks very much like it could be a full scale Hot Wheels future concept car from the 80s
15/33
The Nilu looks very much like it could be a full scale Hot Wheels future concept car from the 80s
Every component, from the centerlock wheels, to the big Brembo caliper peeking out, to the carbon ceramic rotor look absolutely dreamy .. and also really hard to keep clean
16/33
Every component, from the centerlock wheels, to the big Brembo caliper peeking out, to the carbon ceramic rotor look absolutely dreamy .. and also really hard to keep clean
The minimalistic interior leaves nothing to be desired, unless you desire comfort or entertainment
17/33
The minimalistic interior leaves nothing to be desired, unless you desire comfort or entertainment
As far as we can tell, neither the seats move nor do the pedals ... meaning you must be the ideal height to ride this ride
18/33
As far as we can tell, neither the seats move nor do the pedals ... meaning you must be the ideal height to ride this ride
The steering wheel was designedd to be perfectly round for the optimal driving experience
19/33
The steering wheel was designedd to be perfectly round for the optimal driving experience
There are no buttons or knobs on the steering wheel, keeping it free from distraction. The gauges are all analog and big and simple to read so you can focus on the tarmac ahead
20/33
There are no buttons or knobs on the steering wheel, keeping it free from distraction. The gauges are all analog and big and simple to read so you can focus on the tarmac ahead
The shifter knob looks slightly out of place compared to the rest of the design, but certainly a forgivable offence
21/33
The shifter knob looks slightly out of place compared to the rest of the design, but certainly a forgivable offence
The reverse lockout switch
22/33
The reverse lockout switch is absolutely beautiful
Every switch in the Nilu interior is bespoke, billet aluminum
23/33
Every switch in the Nilu interior is bespoke, billet aluminum
No paddle shifters here. Just the raw, old school three-pedal
24/33
No paddle shifters here. Just the raw, old school three-pedal
"The snakepit" ... 12 cylinders of Hartley magic with a dreadlock of sculpted Inconel exhaust
25/33
"The snakepit" ... 12 cylinders of Hartley magic with a dreadlock of sculpted Inconel exhaust
The Hartley v12 powerplant mated to the 7 speed manual gearbox
26/33
The Hartley v12 powerplant mated to the 7 speed manual gearbox
The 12 into 1 exhaust looks like art and is 3d printed
27/33
The 12 into 1 exhaust looks like art and is 3d printed from Inconel
A closeup of the Hartley power plant with transparent valve covers
28/33
A closeup of the Hartley power plant with transparent valve covers
individual throttle bodies adorn each cyclinder as you can see the internals of the Hartley v12
29/33
individual throttle bodies adorn each cyclinder as you can see the internals of the Hartley v12
You can see all the moving parts that are inside the Hartley V12 motor, including the gear driven cams.
30/33
You can see all the moving parts that are inside the Hartley V12 motor, including the gear driven cams.
Close up of the valves inside the Hartley V12
31/33
Close up of the valves inside the Hartley V12
Sasha Selipanov's sketch of the Nilu's exterior
32/33
Sasha Selipanov's sketch of the Nilu's exterior
Sasha Selipanov's sketch of the Nilu's cockpit
33/33
Sasha Selipanov's sketch of the Nilu's cockpit
View gallery - 33 images

In an automotive era where safety, sanity, sustainability, and responsible eco-friendliness have taken center stage, enter Nilu27, stage far-right. America's newest V12 hypercar is designed explicitly to have no frills, no digital, no driver aids, and a lot of heavy metal in mind.

The frontman behind the Nilu is Russia's Sasha Selipanov, an automotive visionary with some staggering exterior designs in his portfolio, including the Koenigsegg Gemera, Lamborghini Huracán and Bugatti Chiron.

But as pretty as the Nilu might be, this car may best be defied by what's missing. Selipanov says no to electric motors, to hybrid engines, to batteries and to traction control. No to active wings and suspension. No to stability control, navigation, driving modes, and even no to such feeble luxuries as an AM/FM radio.

We can't wait to see what kind of speeds this thing is capable of
We can't wait to see what kind of speeds this thing is capable of

Instead, he says yes to carbon fiber monocoques, to aluminum subframes, to big analog gauges. Yes to shift gates and to steering wheels without any knobs on them. Yes to the days when reaching up to adjust your side view mirror to see or reaching across to the passenger side to hand crank the window was the only way.

Yes, then, to the raw feel of driving a barely-controllable hypercar as fast as humanly possible – this machine is a viscerally stripped-back appeal to the desires of our lizard brains. Selipanov has designed the most bare-bones work of high-functioning automotive art we've seen in a long time.

The Nilu looks like it can't be much taller than
The Nilu looks like it can't be much taller than the GT40

The exhaust, too, looks to be a sculpted work of art rather than merely a "hot-V" port to excise the combustion demons from the fiery belly of that 1,000-horsepower, 6.5L, big-bore, short-stroke, fire-breathing, naturally aspirated 80-degree V12, which was developed exclusively for the Nilu by Hartley Engines.

We'd reckon that'll be adequate to get the 2,645 lb (1,200 kg) chassis up and moving to its restricted top speed of 248 mph (400 kph).

"The snakepit" ... 12 cylinders of Hartley magic with a dreadlock of sculpted Inconel exhaust
"The snakepit" ... 12 cylinders of Hartley magic with a dreadlock of sculpted Inconel exhaust

Interestingly, the entire exhaust system is 3D-printed in Inconel, a nickel-chromium-based superalloy. On the head, the intake and exhaust have been swapped, allowing Hartley to create the 12-into-1 "snakepit" exhaust headers.

In the Hartley Engines design brief for the powerplant to be bolted into the Nilu, the focus was "be cool as f---", according to Nelson Hartley, founder and CEO. In a world where the exquisite performance engineering of most hypercar engines is wasted ferrying owners from yacht to casino in heavy traffic, "be cool as f---" might be about the most practical design brief you could give.

The Nilu looks a little odd in top-down Matchbox-car view
The Nilu looks a little odd in top-down Matchbox-car view

One thing that is very much not cool as f--- is hypercar launch videos in which the sound has been overlaid, but sadly that's what the Nilu gets. That's a pity, since the sound promises to be absolutely epic.

Redlining north of 11,000 rpm, it very much sounds like a Formula 1 car in the video – two Formula 1 cars, in fact. If it sounds like that in the flesh, well, we imagine it'll call forth equal measures of joy, admiration, disdain and disgust, depending on which neighborhood it's being driven through, and at what hour.

Either way, it's likely to be the highest-revving street car ever produced that doesn't have Gordon Murray's name on it, and will surely be responsible for just as many squirts of adrenaline and cortisol outside the cabin as within it. Listen:

The NILU Hypercar Unveil

On to practicalities. At each corner of the Nilu are Italian AppTech center lock wheels. 20" up front, 21" on the rear, all shod with sticky Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires. Behind those wheels are big 6-pot Brembo carbon-ceramic slow-downers.

Moving further up will land you at the Nilu's double wishbone, pushrod suspension. Very similar to Formula 1.

This big-horsepower rear-wheel-drive with a 7-speed manual gearbox has all the vibes of an old school muscle car – with a modern rear engine twist. And speaking of twist, the Nilu does have one concession to technology on board: a small screen in the cockpit that functions as a rear-view camera, since you can't see through the rear-mounted engine.

The minimalistic interior leaves nothing to be desired, unless you desire comfort or entertainment
The minimalistic interior leaves nothing to be desired, unless you desire comfort or entertainment

It looks like the kind of car 8-year-old me would have mishmashed out on paper with all the best cues from all my favorite cars and bikes: the Ferrari F40, the McLaren F1, the GT40, Speed Racer's Mach 5, Colin McRae's Subaru STi 22B, the Corvette Stingray (circa 1975, of course), the Ducati 916 SPS... It's a design worthy of being hung proudly on the fridge.

Nilu27 will only produce 54 cars in all (27 is half of 54... I wonder what the significance is?) out of Irvine, CA. The car will make its public debut on August 15th on the ramp at Pebble Beach in Monterey, CA. Don't miss the image gallery on this one, folks, these are some of the best hypercar photos we've seen in a long time.

Rock on!

Source: Nilu27

View gallery - 33 images

Tags

AutomotiveHypercarSupercarsCrazy
No comments
Joe Salas
Joe Salas
A well-established motorcycle action photographer with high-octane gasoline in his veins, Joe also takes a keen interest in a broad range of technologies, gadgets, outdoor living and adventure topics.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!