Nissan camper van morphs from RV to commercial workhorse in minutes

Nissan may not be known for camper vans in the US (or vans at all, at this point), but it continues to release intriguing designs abroad. It's currently busy with the official launch of its MyRoom sleeper van in Japan, and it's designed a very different spin on van life for Europe. The automaker has transformed its full-size Interstar commercial van into a weekend escape with help from a complete roll-in/roll-out camper van solution. Just as quickly as it becomes a camper on Friday afternoon, the Interstar gets ready for the workweek on Sunday evening by spitting out the camper module and reverting back to work van mode.

Nissan often teams up on an exhibition camper van or two for the annual Düsseldorf Caravan Salon, and this year it's partnered with PlugVan. The young Berlin company is one of several brands around Europe specializing in full-blown roll-in camper van solutions. It has been building modules for recreation and job site productivity since introducing its first camping prototype in 2019. Nissan will show PlugVan's top-tier Life camper van module in the latest Interstar, which makes its German debut in Düsseldorf.

The PlugVan Life module that Nissan uses is slightly simpler than the one featured at PlugVan's world premiere. It still rolls in and out of the van on a set of detachable, height-adjustable wheels and sets up in a claimed five minutes. An accordion-style lifting roof lets the unit slide comfortably through the van's rear doorway and extend up to the van ceiling once inside.

The stove stores as away in the slide-out Nissan

The most well-equipped product in PlugVan's camper module lineup, the PlugVan Life brings in a functional layout of lefthand driver's side kitchen and passenger's side sofa. Nissan's version doesn't show the closet rod accessories hanging above the kitchen, which previously included a smart camper touchscreen system, a tiny air conditioner and cabinets.

The kitchen area still slides, lifts and expands for multifunctional use, offering a single-burner portable stove and sink for cooking and a retractable dining table for use on the sofa bench across the way and/or the smaller one next to the kitchen. A slide-out fridge box is located below the passenger-side bench. At night, the kitchen lifts upward to clear room below, allowing campers to sleep comfortably atop the convertible double bed.

The kitchen lifts up out of the way to allow two to sleep on the converted bed Nissan

The all-inclusive PlugVan unit also brings its own water supply for the kitchen tap and outdoor shower, storing 43 liters of fresh and 43 liters of waste water in its cabinets. An available Jackery power station powers the fridge and integrated lights.

Nissan's vibrant Interstar show van encourages folks to "Live better" and "Work better," and while the automaker only pictures it with a PlugVan camping module, it has also designed the van with commercial use in mind. Besides simply sliding the PlugVan out to create an empty cargo van, Nissan says that the floor-mounted frame is designed to work seamlessly with PlugVan modules beyond the camper.

A PlugVan Workshop module PlugVan

PlugVan offers several "Workshop" modules and has teamed with upfitters like Würth and Sortimo to create functional organizational layouts. So drivers of the Interstar could roll out the PlugVan camper and roll in their mobile workshop for better work site organization.

Another option that PlugVan now offers that could be the perfect complement to both Interstar camping and work modes is an expandable bathroom. It just released its 2.0 model this summer, which folds down to suitcase size and installs on the empty van load floor in front of its camper or workshop module.

PlugVan's modules don't fill out the entirety of full-size vans, leaving space for its separate bathroom module Nissan

The bathroom box flips on its base and expands to full height via a set of extendable poles holding fabric walls. It includes a 6-L fresh water tank and a recirculation system that runs the gray water through a multi-filter and UV purification regimen, then reuses it to limit overall water consumption. The system works via a 12-V connection, and PlugVan offers bathroom options like a portable dry separating toilet and a water heater.

The bathroom option would give users of a van like Nissan's Work/Live concept a camping bathroom, which many RVers consider critical, and a work bathroom, perfect for job sites that don't have a bathroom of their own, or for long-distance travel.

Designed for PlugVan Life retails for €16,550 (US$18,475), and the package used here by Nissan includes a few optional add-ons like the refrigerator and portable gas stove. PlugVan also offers simpler camper models without the full kitchen, starting at €10,780 (US$12,050). The Workshop start between €8,990 and €11,690 (US$10,050 and US$13,050), depending on layout. The bathroom module, which, like the Workshops, Nissan mentions as a possibility but doesn't picture in its show van photos, starts at €1,990 (US$2,225).

PlugVan recently released the 2.0 version of its expandable bathroom, which packs smaller and lighter, then expands into a fabric shower/toilet tent PlugVan

In addition to the colorful PlugVan-swallowing Interstar, Nissan will show a second design study at the 2024 Caravan Salon it qualifies as near-production. The updated model of the Primastar Seaside by Dethleffs, which the automaker sells as part of its own German lineup, incorporates smart home functionality developed in conjunction with Dethleffs and Revotion, an award-winning German RV/marine app builder.

The Revotion app lets Seaside travelers control certain camper features, including lighting and climate, while also monitoring critical information like battery and water levels. Users can also view and adjust consumption based on the length of their stay. As Nissan explains, if they should want to stay an extra night at a particularly scenic off-grid site, they can quickly see if they have enough battery and adjust consumption accordingly through the battery management system part of the app.

Nissan will also highlight a new Revotion control app it's been working on for its existing Seaside camper van, developed in cooperation with Dethleffs Nissan

It sounds like the new touchscreen system will be available on future Seaside models and will also be retrofittable to older models. It's not yet clear how it will affect pricing, but the Seaside currently starts at €69,950 (US$78,100).

The Düsseldorf Caravan Salon opens to the press this Friday and to the public on Saturday. New Atlas plans to make the trip to the show to see all that's new in the European camper market, from households names like Volkswagen and Nissan through to smaller startups showing their wares for the first time.

Source: Nissan Germany