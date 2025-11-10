Compact electric car for two can roll with four e-scooter batteries

I don't dip into the automotive world too often, but when I do it's usually to highlight a new electric micro-car. And that's precisely what's happening now – after years of pioneering the electric two-wheel segment, Niu Tech has doubled up for the MM.

When driving in the Bordeaux region of France, getting stuck behind a voiturette on a major road was a common occurrence. These are low-powered cars that don't require the driver to have a permit, but do allow them to get from A to B on their own, encased in a weather-protected shell.

I'm not going to lie, it was very frustrating to have our otherwise smooth and swift journeys interrupted by an encounter with these somewhat noisy beasts. Yes, one could simply overtake – but if oncoming traffic is brisk, opportunities to do so can be somewhat rare and the buildup of vehicles behind the snail in front could become very long indeed.

NIUMM micro-EV is reckoned ready for all seasons, coming with a window defroster, optional AC and a sunroof Niu Tech

However I can see the utility of such vehicles for rolling through congested cities, particularly when they do so courtesy of an electric drivetrain. Since they're relatively compact, these micro-cars are an easy park and great for a quick change of direction thanks to a tight turning circle. And such will be the case for the NIUMM, which was recently introduced to visitors at EICMA 2025 in Milan.

Like many of its competitors, Niu's entry is built for two side-by-side occupants. Given the L6e European vehicle class for this thing, the 10-kW (peak) motor won't get the driver beyond 45 km/h (28 mph) no matter how aggressive their foot action on the pedal. But that's not really the point – which is to cleanly get where you need to be without too much stress.

The standard per-charge range on dual batteries is reported to be just 70 km (43 miles), but the vehicle's battery compartment can accommodate two additional units for the prospect of longer journeys away from the plug. Each of these NQiX packs – the same kind of units found in the company's flagship moped – can be removed for indoor top-ups, too.

The micro-car rolls on four 12-inch wheels wearing 125/65 tires, and benefits from a relatively short hood for good visibility through a windshield that's kept clear during rainy spells by a single wiper. That hood opens to reveal a 26-liter storage frunk, and the vehicle is fronted by LED headlights plus strip lighting.

The NIUMM micro-EV can zip to 45 km/h and has a range of up to 70 km in the standard dual-battery configuration, but the vehicle can be optioned with a total of four removable batteries Niu Tech

The driver gets a 5-inch color dash showing key data such a remaining battery, drive mode, speed and more. The cockpit lacks an infotainment screen, but there is USB charging plus a phone holder. And the vehicle can be paired with a companion mobile app for real-time GPS, anti-theft alerts and control. Options like aircon and a sunroof are also available.

Though the EICMA appearance is a clear indication that Niu is aiming for release in Europe (there's no word on availability over the pond), we've no clue as to when and for how much. When the NIUMM 500 prototype started floating around online from February, production versions were reported to be aiming at a target price of €8,000 (which converts to around US$9,250). We await confirmation from Niu.

Source: Niu Technologies via Electrek