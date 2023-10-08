© 2023 New Atlas
Offtrack upscales Volkswagen camper so you can live your best van life

By C.C. Weiss
October 08, 2023
Offtrack upscales Volkswagen camper so you can live your best van life
Offtrack offers its VW T6/6.1 camper van in both two-sleeper hard roof and four-sleeper pop-top versions
1/20
Offtrack trims out its entire van with natural-look paneling to give it a warmer, more homey feel than average
2/20
An available vessel sink adds to the elevated look and feel
3/20
The 18-L top-loader fridge is ducked below the counter
4/20
The Offtrack camper van has all the classic amenities, including a removable center dining table
5/20
Rear bench folded and made up into a bed
6/20
Inside the Offtrack VW camper van
7/20
Off-road upgrades include available all-terrain tires
8/20
A look through the tailgate
9/20
Available snorkel
10/20
Optional all-wheel drive and AT tires provide all-season capability
11/20
Offtrack offers both portable gas stove and induction cooker options
12/20
Offtrack offers various carry solutions, including roof racks and bicycle racks
13/20
Nap with a view
14/20
For those who prefer more counter space, Offtrack offers a sunken sink with folding faucet and worktop cover
15/20
Folding out the bed
16/20
Offtrack VW camper van
17/20
California looks to create a more stylish, well-appointed breed of modern VW pop-top camper van
18/20
Offtrack offers many options on the T6.1 camper van, from a pop-up roof, to full off-road upgrading, to new and used van bases
19/20
Offtrack camper van at the 2023 Düsseldorf Caravan Salon
20/20
While Volkswagen itself is considering shaking up the classic California floor plan, the layout remains an extremely popular blueprint for third-party camper builders. Rarely, however, does the side kitchen + folding bed/bench floor plan result in the most comfortable, inviting home-on-wheels. German shop Offtrack is looking to improve upon the tried-and-true layout, dressing it in decor and equipment that look plucked from the pages of a design magazine. Its lineup surpasses the ABT XNH as the most stylish T6.1 camper van of 2023, possibly ever, and even comes in full off-road adventure guise.

Midsize Class B campers based on vans like the Volkswagen Transporter or Citroën Jumpy tend to be focused on utility, incorporating removable or low-profile camper equipment that ensures the van can still serve as an effective family car and/or cargo van. That often leaves bare van sheet metal and automaker fit and finish staring back at campers, rather than more aesthetic, homey trim. Other times, the conversion shop simply covers up the base interior with something equally drab and industrial.

By contrast, Hamburg-based Offtrack has managed to create a camper with the same multipurpose utility of a traditional VW California, albeit with more of the warm ambiance and elevated feel of a larger, more upscale RV. It still relies on staples like a driver's side kitchen block that stretches back into a full-height rear wardrobe, a folding bench/bed, and a removable dining table that mounts to the kitchen, but it's selected equipment and trim more carefully to create a modern, coordinated look that vans in this category tend to sorely lack.

Rear bench folded and made up into a bed
To start, Offtrack has finished the doors, walls and roof liner in natural, wood-style plank paneling and matched the countertop, cabinet faces and floor with wood-look trim of their own. It then follows what seems to be a rising trend of pairing that warm wood with cool neutrals, and buyer's can choose from white, gray or black furniture. The gray and black are particularly effective at offsetting the natural wood tones to create a rustic-modern feel. Those who want to go full log cabin can also select the "natural" furniture motif.

Offtrack further emphasizes the look with standard and available equipment like a vessel sink and inset ceiling lighting. The portable gas stove, optional stow-away induction cooker and under-counter top-loading fridge keep things clean and uncluttered during travel.

Offtrack offers both portable gas stove and induction cooker options
The Offtrack van certainly looks different, but it is still the California floor plan we've known for ages: the two-seat rear bench folds down to create the 47 x 77-in (120 x 195-cm) bed, and the single-leg table attaches to the kitchen block to serve as a dining area and workspace. There's only one sliding side door for entry into the living area, and cooking and food prep are meant to be done inside, opposite that door. A pop-up sleeper roof is available to complete a proper four-person family camper, and an onboard leisure battery and 230-V shore power hookup take care of electrical needs.

Offtrack currently builds its vans on buyer's choice of used Volkswagen T6 or brand-new T6.1. It offers a wide variety of options, starting with available all-wheel drive. Both manual and automatic transmissions are available, as are 101- and 148-hp engine options. Available camping amenities include a portable toilet, outdoor shower, awning, larger 50-L door fridge, camp heater and solar charging. Off-road upgrades, like a lift, BFGoodrich KO2 all-terrain tires and a snorkel are also on offer.

Available snorkel
Offtrack currently lists several available used T6 camper vans ranging between €39,000 and €59,750 (approx. US$41,350 and $63,350). Those interested in a new T6.1 camper van can use the company's detailed online configurator to choose all their desired options and have a quote sent.

Source: Offtrack

Chris joined the New Atlas team in 2011 and now serves as the automotive and campers editor, traveling extensively to gather the latest news on cars, outdoor sports gear and other innovations designed to help people experience and enjoy the greater world around them.

