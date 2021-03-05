Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo e-wagon charges for off-road adventure

Usually during the first days of March, we find ourselves delightedly wading through a sea of the world's most exotic supercars and concepts at the annual Geneva Motor Show. It was here that Porsche first revealed the Cross Turismo AWD electric wagon concept three years ago, back when the Taycan was still the Mission E. Even though there's no show this year, Porsche is sticking to the time frame by pulling the covers off its production e-wagon: the all-wheel-drive Taycan Cross Turismo, complete with up to 617 hp and an optional off-road package for battery-charged adventure.

Porsche, a company some might have expected to ride out big, naturally aspirated and turbocharged internal combustion engines to the bitter end, contributed to the current EV renaissance when it launched the Taycan in 2019, giving the market a true performance electric sports car compelling enough to pull customers away from Tesla dealers. It intends to continue adding electrified models with the goal of making electrics and plug-in hybrids account for 50 percent of its deliveries by 2025.

With the birth of the Taycan's long-roofed younger brother, Porsche gives premium electric crossover buyers the interesting alternative of an all-wheel-drive, off-road-capable electric performance estate. Porsche still sticks with the term "crossover," but one look at that stretched, gradually sloped roofline and long, lithe body gives the Cross Turismo away as a wagon. And that's a good thing, as Porsche has created a more practical family tourer without giving up the sleek, sporty styling of the Taycan sedan, just as it did on the ICE side with the Panamera Sport Turismo.

The Taycan DNA shines through in the Cross Turismo's sporty face and sharp-ducted LED eyes, while the longer, flatter roofline provides a clear delineation between Taycan and Taycan Cross Turismo. Porsche further differentiates the new model with contrast wheel arch trim, unique rocker panels, and a 20-mm (0.8-in) ride height boost that helps it breeze over obstacles that would leave a serious mark on the average performance car.

The Cross Turismo comes standard with a dual-motor all-wheel-drive, two-speed rear transmission, and air suspension with Porsche Adaptive Suspension Management. Outputs vary across the four-model lineup: the Taycan 4 Cross Turismo puts out 375 hp, while the next-level-up 4S Cross Turismo packs 483 hp. Both the Turbo and Turbo S variants come with 617 hp on tap, but the Turbo S dials up 751 hp of overboost power with launch control, firing from 0 to 60 mph (96.5 km/h) in just 2.7 seconds ... not too shabby for a wagon, and only a tenth slower than the Taycan Turbo S sedan. The Cross Turismo Turbo lags a few tenths behind at 3.1 seconds to 60 mph, with its 671 hp of overboost. The 4S and 4 clock in at 3.9 and 4.1 seconds, respectively.

Porsche equips all of the Taycan Cross Turismo models with the 93-kWh Performance Plus Battery as standard and estimates a range up to 283 miles (456 km, WLTP). EPA estimates will follow in the coming months, ahead of the Cross Turismo market launch. The 800-V electrical architecture zaps in 62 miles (100 km/h) of range in five minutes when hooked up to a 270-kW charger.

The Taycan Cross Turismo isn't quite as raw and rugged as the 2018 Cross Turismo concept, losing some fender flare, ride height and the beefy off-road tires. Still, it's designed to adventure off pavement to some of the same places you might drive an SUV or small crossover.

Porsche is rather candid about the Taycan Cross Turismo's off-road capabilities, explaining: "Though not designed as a rock crawling off-roader, all Taycan Cross Turismo variants feature a Gravel mode that simultaneously increases the ride height an additional 10 millimeters [and] sets the suspension firmness, traction and stability control, as well as the torque management system, to maximize grip over loose surfaces, like mud, sand, and gravel. The Taycan Cross Turismo is just as effective on rough surfaces as it is on the asphalt."

Porsche adds the optional Off Road Design Package to further those capabilities by bringing in an extra 10 mm (0.4 in) of ground clearance and more body cladding for protection against kicked-up rocks and other off-road hazards. The available three-bike hitch rack lets drivers continue the ride when forest road narrows to singletrack, whether they load up their own bicycles or one of two new ebikes Porsche debuted alongside the Cross Turismo. The eBike Cross comes ready for trail riding, complete with a full-suspension build, dropper seat post and carbon fiber wheels inspired by the Taycan Cross Turismo roof. The eBike Sport is a more street-oriented full-suspension bike.

Inside, the stretched roof adds 3.6 inches (9.1 cm) of headroom over the rear seats and 0.35 in (0.9 cm) up front while enclosing between 14.3 and 15.7 cu ft (405 to 445 L) of extra rear load space as compared to the Taycan sedan. With the rear seats folded, the Cross Turismo offers a max of 42.8 cu ft (1,212 L) of load space to go along with the 2.9-cu ft (82.1 L) front trunk. Items that don't fit naturally inside can be mounted to the roof via the standard roof rails and available factory roof transport system.

The first Taycan Cross Turismo vehicles will roll out in the US and Europe in Summer 2021. The model will start at $92,250, including the delivery, processing and handling fee. The ebikes will beat the car to Porsche dealerships with a spring rollout.

