The ridiculous million-dollar Ramsmobile RM-X2 hyper-SUV

It's on display at Frankfurt, so yes, it does exist. The RM-X2 is an (allegedly) 999-horsepower, lightweight expression of hatred and intimidation, designed in Belarus and manufactured in New Mexico.

Wide, low, sharply angular and brutally tactical-looking on the exterior, its suicide doors pop outward from the frame and rotate back to reveal a 4 or 6-seat interior that Ramsmobile describes as "luxury" and that we'd describe more as bleak and unwelcoming, like sitting inside some gamer geek's neon-lit computer case.

Engine options include the Supercharged 6.2-liter LT5 petrol engine from the 2019 Corvette ZR1 (which makes 755 horsepower), the 6.6-liter Duramax diesel that's powered various Chevy and GMC trucks (which makes up to 550 horses in production trim), and "EV motor and batteries." So we don't know where these 999 horsepower are coming from, but such things are eminently achievable these days so we'll stop shy of calling shenanigans.

This is a weird car. It's inspired by the idea of what the devil himself might drive; personally, I suspect he'd have something sadly underpowered, and spend all day towing an oversized caravan up twisty roads, feeding on the boiling hate and uncharitable thoughts of the drivers stuck behind him. But I guess this works as well.

Digital dash and touch screens Ramsmobile

It's lightweight, weighing as little as 1,500 kg (3,300 lb) thanks to lots of carbon and titanium. Or else it's not, going up to 2700 kg (5,900 lb) depending on how you spec it. It's super-capable off road, with rims up to 24 inches, hydro-pneumatic, laser-guided suspension and a teflon-coated undercarriage that mud won't stick to. If you really wanna go bananas, you can add a single tank-like track, which drops down on hydraulics from the center of the undercarriage and pulls this sucker through things the wheels can't. Oh, and you can also use it to jack the wheels up off the ground.

The company says it can climb 60-70 degree inclines, or descend at 45 degrees, making it a hypercar that won't scrape over speed bumps or get stuck on a steep driveway. The company also says it floats, so if you've got that tank track thing, you can scoot about on the water. We'll believe that when we see it.

You can spec it up to be two different levels of bulletproof if you think it's going to get shot at. I wonder, would you feel like you'd wasted your money if it didn't get shot at? It's got retracting "ghost" mirrors, and an infra-red night vision display, and a bio-warfare defense purified air system, and... and... and...

And an optional electronic hookah system. That's right, never again will you have to pause from vaping your flavored tobacco to drive your car, this thing is built right in, with the capability to customize personal preferences for smoking power and the temperature of smoke that comes out. Take that, purified air system.

A vision of what the devil himself might drive Ramsmobile

Can ya see how it might be a tad difficult to take these guys seriously? How about if we include a couple of choice quotes from Ramsmobile's website? "Ramsmobile is going to revolutionize the human concept of what can be designed and built in the automotive industry." "The best technologies working at the limit of their capabilities to keep your emotions on edge or even higher." Or my personal favorite: "the best idea recreated from the best materials and developments that your 'race' has ever been able to harness." Easy there, tiger.

How much? US$999,999 for the "Ascetic" base model, and upwards. Ramsmobile says it will accept no more than 12 orders for made-to-order production in 2020. We hope the company has a stick big enough to beat off the hordes. If you want to keep your thousand horsepower hummer-buster, but save half the dollars and jam it full of military tech, you can always go for the new Rezvani Tank X. And if you want something even uglier and more wasteful, you could grab the world's most expensive SUV, the Karlmann King.

Source: Ramsmobile