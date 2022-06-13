Review: 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E deserves the name

How do you combine 0 to 60 in 3.5 seconds, comfortable seating for five, and space to store everyone's stuff? With the Mach-E, that’s how. It’s both a family vehicle and a speeding ticket magnet all in one unit. And it deserves the Mustang name.

When the Ford Mustang Mach-E was introduced, there was a lot of complaint and debate over whether Ford was sullying the Mustang name by putting it on an electric SUV. Once it’s been driven, however, that question is dropped as the answer is obvious: yes, the name should be there. While Ford may be working a marketing angle to move "Mustang" from a single vehicle to a performance brand, we think that the Mach-E deserves the Mustang name regardless. Ford has never produced a production car with this kind of speed before.



At a glance

A bit pricey, especially for the GT model

Extreme performance well beyond any other production Ford model

Nice interior without a load of space-age wannabe design elements

Good cargo space

True to the Mustang name, the 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT includes three-part taillamps that blink towards the turn Aaron Turpen / New Atlas

For the 2022 model year, Ford added a little more range to each of the Mustang Mach-E models with some reprogramming for the battery controls. The automaker also dropped the 2021 First Edition package, now that the Mach-E is into a second year of production. A couple of other small additions for packaging were also added this year, but the 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E otherwise stays as it was for its 2021 debut year.

As a starting point, the 2022 Mustang Mach-E is priced as a luxury crossover-SUV. The base model begins at US$43,895 plus delivery. The Mustang Mach-E GT model that we drove was priced at $63,885 after delivery. Those are luxury car price tags. But the Mach-E delivers a lot of goodies for the money being spent.

At its base level, the Mustang Mach-E is rear-wheel drive, has keyless entry and start (including phone-as-a-key), a digital instrument cluster, simulated leather upholstery, dual-zone climate, a 15.5-inch infotainment touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, smartphone remote monitoring and control (including charging control), navigation, a wireless device charging pad, DC fast charging capability, and a charging cable with 120V and 240V plugs.

Ford’s CoPilot360 advanced driver aid and safety systems are also included. Amenities only go up from there. The GT model we drove had red brake calipers, 20-inch wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, sport-bolstered front seating, and more. That’s on top of acoustic front windows, heated seating, multi-color ambient lightning, and a 10-speaker Bang and Olufsen audio system.

The 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT has a comfortable, well-appointed interior with smart ergonomics up front Aaron Turpen / New Atlas

This being a Mustang, of course, performance is what people will want to know. The base model 2022 Mustang Mach-E will do 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in a little under 6 seconds. The GT model can do it in 3.5. In our test runs with the 2022 Mach-E GT, we achieved 0-60 sprints in 3.7 seconds without a rolling start. The standard Mach-E’s motor produces 266 horsepower (196.6 kW) and 317 pound-feet (429.8 Nm) of torque, though the AWD model (which adds another motor) boosts that to 428 lb-ft (580.3 Nm). The GT model produces 480 hp (353 kW) and 600 lb-ft (813.5 Nm) of torque while the GT Performance adds an additional 34 lb-ft (46 Nm) to that torque. Shake a stick at those numbers and see what happens.

The standard model has 247 miles (397.5 km) of range, dropping to 224 miles (360.5 km) with all-wheel drive added. Other models can have a battery range of up to 314 miles (505 km) per charge. Our GT model, which included AWD by default, was rated at 270 miles (434.5 km) of range. In our own testing using varied freeway speeds (it’s highway construction season in the US), we achieved over 240 miles (386 km) of driving on one charge. Most drivers should see close to the EPA estimates for range out of their Mustang Mach-E.

The front trunk ("frunk") in the 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E is often ignored, but is large enough to hold a carry-on bag or several bags of groceries Aaron Turpen / New Atlas

Doing the math based on our highway driving loop test (about 42 miles round trip), the 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E achieved an efficiency of about 2.5 miles (4 km) per kWh. That’s very close to the EPA’s 33.705 kWh/gallon conversion of 84 MPG-equivalent (3.4 l/100km). There are more efficient electric vehicles of similar size on the market, including the Volkswagen ID.4 we drove not too long ago. But for the performance capabilities, the Mach-E GT is still very efficient.

Efficiency aside, the Mach-E is just a huge amount of fun to drive. It feels like a sports coupe in its handling, with great balance and agility. The Mach-E’s acceleration, available at every speed point thanks to electric motor performance, shoves the passengers into the seats with every pedal stomp. Braking in the GT model is strong, but predictable and not jumpy. Regenerative braking can be set for one-pedal driving or standard.

The interior of the 2022 Mustang Mach-E is stylish and well-done, and leaves out most of the space-age cues that many EVs seem to think are required of a "new technology" vehicle. Outside of the very large touchscreen and digital cluster, most of the Mach-E’s interior elements are straight out of Ford’s upscale playbook. By comparison, the little Ford Maverick is a lot more Buck Rogers than is the Mach-E. That's fine with us, as the penchant for iPhone-like interiors in electric vehicles is an annoyance we and a lot of consumers would prefer not to have.

There is plenty of headroom and shoulder room in the front of the Mustang Mach-E, and a lot of small item storage for the driver and front passenger. In the back seat, the outboards also feature plenty of leg, head, and shoulder room. The middle passenger will have a bit less legroom. As with most vehicles this size, getting three across in the back should be an occasional rather than full-time thing.

Cargo space in the 2022 Mustang Mach-E is very good. A nice, open space is found with plenty of floor space for things to fit. Underneath the floor is convenient storage for the bag that contains the Mach-E’s charging unit, cables and tire inflation gear. There is a total of 29.7 cubic feet (841 liters) of cargo space in the Mach-E with the rear seats up. They fold nearly flat to expand that to 59.7 cf (1,690.5 liters).

Despite its large size, the infotainment screen in the 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E has little glare and lots of usefulness Aaron Turpen / New Atlas

Overall, we really enjoyed the 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E in its GT format. The price tag is a little steep, but about what would be paid for a luxury sport crossover in its segment.

Product page: 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E