Review: 2025 Volkswagen Atlas, the big, honest, family SUV

Volkswagen doesn’t mix themes when it comes to the Atlas. The Atlas is a big, three-row, family SUV that’s made for daily driving and day-to-day comfort. It’s not sporty, exotic, off-road crazy, or anything other than an honest utility.



At a glance

Big, bulky, and capable SUV

Interior comfort and ergonomics are high points

Smart, powerful, if sometimes jumpy turbocharged powertrain

The Atlas was remodeled for the 2024 model year, which carries into 2025. It’s a big, bulky, spacious sport utility with a family-first bent. Volkswagen makes no claims otherwise and doesn’t pretend any kind of added upsides to the Atlas to set it apart. VW has instead embraced the Atlas’ strong points and made them into highlights. Which follows the German make’s historical penchant for function creates form.

Steering and maneuverability for the 2025 Atlas are predictably ponderous, but not ridiculously so. With a little awareness of one’s surroundings, the Atlas can be maneuvered into most any space large enough for it. Its edges and corners are easy to predict, and its mirrors and windows are suitably sized.

Even with the third row deployed, the VW Atlas has a large cargo space available Aaron Turpen / New Atlas

Inside is where the 2025 Volkswagen Atlas makes its mark. There’s not much flash or bling to the interior design, but there’s obvious attention to ergonomics, storage, and seating space. All seating positions are comfortable, including the third row. There’s room in abundance for shoulders, knees, heads, and so forth. Getting around to fit in each row is also relatively easy compared to many of the Atlas' not-as-large-as-thought competitors.

Technology is also good, though there is a learning curve with VW’s new infotainment setup. Mostly because it’s modern while feeling kind of dated. But with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay as standard, anyone who prefers one of those will see no learning curve. The 12-inch screen is at least crisp and easy to view from both driver and front passenger seats.

The interior of the VW Atlas is not full of bling, but is definitely well done Aaron Turpen / New Atlas

Cargo space is another highlight for the Atlas. It’s huge. Twenty point six cubic feet (583 liters) behind the third row and a massive 96.6 cubes (2,735 liters) with the flat-folding second and third rows down. Yes, those seats actually drop down flat. Making the Atlas’ interior into a cargo van when needed.

Powering all of this is a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that produces 269 horsepower (198 kW) and 273 pound-feet (370 Nm) of torque. These go to an eight-speed automatic transmission that defaults to front-wheel drive with all-wheel drive as an option. What’s more, the AWD setup only drops fuel economy by about a point, taking highway miles per gallon from 27 to 26. Or 8.71 to 9.04 L/100 km.

A 2.0L turbocharged engine powers the Atlas in all of its formats Aaron Turpen / New Atlas

The turbo-four is a little jumpy at lower speeds, as the turbo engages a little higher in the rpm spectrum than some others we’ve driven. Most of the time, this is barely noticeable, but it can come into play in frequent stop and go traffic. Especially given the long arc of the Atlas’ brake pedal. The engine is good for towing, however, giving the 2025 Atlas a tow capacity of 5,000 lb (2.268 kg) when equipped. That’s enough for most boats and most small to middle-sized campers.

If you want a three-row SUV that handles like a sports car, there are other options. But if your priorities are utility, passenger comfort, decent capability, and "enough" tech without pretension, the Atlas is a strong option. It doesn’t pretend to be more than it is. The Atlas is a three-row SUV for grownups.

Product page: 2025 Volkswagen Atlas

