Toyota drops water-filtering hydrogen fuel cell Overlander at SEMA

Toyota has unveiled the Tacoma H2-Overlander Concept at the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) show in Las Vegas. The concept filters water, charges EVs, and is built on the TNGA-F truck platform.

The vehicle incorporates a 15-kW power takeoff for keeping the campsite electrified or for charging batteries. Two NEMA 14-50 outlets allow the truck to charge up to two vehicles at a time.

Design work for the truck was by Toyota's Racing Development teams in California and North Carolina, as well as Toyota North America R&D. The aim is to show the potential for hydrogen fuel cells and where they can go.

The Tacoma H2-Overlander itself features 547 horsepower (402 kW) of output from two motors, one for each axle. This includes a 225-kW front motor and a 188-kW eAxle at the rear. A 24.9-kWh lithium-ion battery pack stores energy on-board from the fuel cells.

Onboard hydrogen and a battery pack provide power for camp accessories Toyota

The truck rides on 17 x 8.5-inch wheels mounted with 35 x 12.5R17 off-road tires. Those are linked to Fox 2.5 Performance Elite Series shocks and stopped by front brakes taken from the larger Tundra.

"We wanted to keep that theme of TRD’s off-road heritage and desert racing while incorporating cutting-edge powertrain technologies," said Craig Cauthen, manager of TRD’s Emerging Technologies Group. "This vehicle showcases the ability of the TRD team that goes beyond just what we can do on the racetrack."

This hydrogen fuel cell concept is a follow-up to Toyota's work with mobile hydrogen fuel cell generators, which have been replacing diesel generators at race events. The idea here is that the vehicle itself can act as a generator.

The exhaust, which is pure water, is captured, filtered, and stored for use. Toyota says the water isn't potable, but is useful for washing, showering, etc.

Much of the exterior of the truck was made in-house with developments from the TRD team. The roboformed tailgate, the overlanding camper made from recycled carbon fiber aero panels, and off-road bumpers are custom designed. Tiedowns and a recovery board storage system as well as DOT-compliant specialized lighting (light bars, fog lamps, camp lighting) were also added.

"The Tacoma H2-Overlander Concept embodies Toyota’s multi-pathway approach to carbon neutrality – showing that there’s more than one road to a cleaner future," said Mike Tripp, group vice president, Toyota Marketing.

A custom-made rooftop tent, built from recycled carbon fiber, and other in-house designs are featured on the Tacoma H2-Overlanding Concept Toyota

The Tacoma H2-Overlander Concept is on display at SEMA 2025 in Las Vegas from November 4th to 7th.

Source: Toyota