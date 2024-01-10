© 2024 New Atlas
VinFast unveils VF 3 electric mini-SUV and VF Wild electric pickup at CES

By Ben Coxworth
January 10, 2024
The VinFast VF 3 basks in the spotlight at CES 2024
According to VinFast, the VF Wild sports "the largest bed in its segment"
The VF 3 will become available in different markets at different times
The VF 3 will become available in different markets at different times
Have you always liked the Suzuki Sidekick/Geo Tracker, but wished it was an EV? Well, VinFast's soon-to-be-available VF 3 may fill that niche for you. The automaker has also unveiled its VF Wild electric pickup truck concept.

Described as a mini-SUV, the two-door/four-seat VF 3 was first announced last June. At that time, it was intended specifically for sales in VinFast's home country of Vietnam. Now, with the showcasing of a physical prototype at CES 2024, the company has announced that the vehicle will be released globally.

Although little has been provided in the way of specifications, we do know that the VF 3 measures 125.6 inches long by 66.1 in wide by 63.8 in high (3,190 by 1,679 by 1,621 mm) and should have a battery range of over 125 miles (201 km) per charge.

It rolls on 16-inch wheels, and sports "ample ground clearance" for traversing rough terrain. That said, there's no word on whether it's two-, four- or all-wheel-drive.

The cabin features a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system fitted with Android Auto and Apple Carplay. And if no backseat passengers are along for the ride, those seats can be folded down to provide 550 liters of rear cargo space.

We're told that more information on the VF 3 – including pricing and availability – will be announced closer to its official release in different regions.

And then there's the VF Wild electric pickup truck concept, which is also on display at CES. Developed in partnership with Australian design studio GoMotiv, it's a 4-seat midsize pickup measuring 209 inches long by 79 in wide (5,324 by 1,997 mm).

One of the truck's more interesting features is its power-folding midgate (the front wall of the bed). When that gate is open and the rear seats are folded down, the bed length is extended from five to eight feet (1,524 to 2,438 mm). According to VinFast, this gives the VF Wild "the largest bed in its segment."

Some of the vehicle's other features include a panoramic glass roof and aerodynamic digital side mirrors. While there's no word on when or if it might enter production, the company has stated that the concept "showcases our aspiration to venture into the fast-paced and thriving electric pickup truck market."

Source: VinFast [1], [2]

