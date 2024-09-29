VW's new tiny transformer van flips on a dime from MPV to cargo hauler

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has been seriously busy this past month. In addition to prepping the ID. Buzz for US launch, spinning off a standalone California camper brand, and launching the all-new T7 Transporter, it's managed to slide a couple of new Caddy models into its small van lineup. Joining other newly introduced Caddys like the Panamericana and eHybrid, today's feature is the all-new Caddy Flexible, a more versatile utility MPV that switches seamlessly between passenger and cargo modes without having to remove a single seat or even loosen a bolt.

The Caddy Flexible revolves around a specially designed three-seat rear bench that folds up and forward to clear a full cargo load floor. Volkswagen says the Caddy Flexible Maxi variant can store two standard European pallets in tandem with the bench folded up, just like the non-passenger Maxi Cargo van. Cleverly, the bench folds flat and vertical to serve as a full-height partition wall between the driver's cab and load area, enhancing safety.

Designed as a commercial vehicle, the Caddy Flexible isn't a fancy MPV, but it'll accommodate up to five people or two people and cargo VW Commercial Vehicles

The Caddy Flexible gives owners the versatility they need to quickly react to the changing demands they face on any given day. With one simple folding action, they can go from a cargo van to a five-person minivan or vice versa. They can drop the kids off at school before work, spend the workday carrying a full van of tools or goods, punch out at 5 p.m., and use that same van to shuttle the family to their various evening games and activities, all with just two quick fold-and-go transformations, no seat removal or reinstallation.

The vertically folded bench has one more advantage, clearing out enough space to comfortably load cargo through the sliding side doors without having to squeeze in between the front and rear seats. Owners can, of course, also load through the rear doors as usual.

With the rear bench folded up as a vertical partition, the load floor is accessible through the sliding doors VW Commercial Vehicles

Like the Caddy Cargo and Kombi, the Caddy Flexible can be registered as an N1 commercial vehicle for the carry of goods. It comes in both standard- and long-wheelbase (Maxi) sizes with respective load volumes of 2,500 and 3,100 liters. The Flexible spec can be equipped with the full slate of Caddy TDI and TSI engine options, as well as the new plug-in eHybrid with 75-mile (122-km) all-electric range.

Volkswagen debuted the Caddy Flexible at this month's IAA Transportation show. The van is available for preorder now and starts at €32,987 (approx. US$36,850) in standard-wheelbase form and €35,492 ($39,650) in Maxi long-wheelbase, both prices including VAT. Those base models are equipped with a 101-hp 2.0-liter TDI engine and six-speed manual transmission. The first Flexible vans will roll out before year-end.

Source: VW Commercial Vehicles

