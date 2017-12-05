Composting is a great way to enrich soil and cut down on the amount of food waste being sent to landfill. On the downside, it takes a lot of time and effort and a decent amount of outdoor space that can attract pests. The Zera Food Recycler is a nifty kitchen gadget that addresses all these problems. Developed through Whirlpool Corporation's WLabs, it's essentially a bin into which a paper packet of Zera Additive is thrown, along with all your food scraps – it can even handle meat and dairy, which a conventional compost heap can't. Once the bin is filled up, simply turn it on and motorized auger-style blades will get to work mixing, slicing and aerating the contents as heat is applied. Then, in as little as 24 hours a nutrient-rich soil can be removed from a drawer at the bottom of the unit. This is another product that blew past its crowdfunding goal and is still "coming soon," but with the backing of Whirlpool it's a pretty safe bet the Zera will be in kitchens in the not-too-distant future.