The EverRatchet is a keychain 20-in-1 multitool designed by a mechanical engineer who wanted to combine the utility of tiny Philips head screwdrivers with the convenience of a dynamic ratchet. The cleverly designed ratchet driver fits a Philips #2 screwdriver bit snugly in its center, holding it in place as the tool is rotated. A thin beam pins it in place but has just enough give that when the EverRatchet is spun back the other way, it flexes and allows the tool to rotate freely so you can keep right on tightening. It also comes with a handy fire flint, box opener, scraper and wire stripper. The EverRatchet was available for preorder from $22, though the hugely successful Indiegogo campaign has since wrapped up and it's now selling on Amazon. More information is available here.