If you want to test out some lenses, Photokina is absolute gear-head paradise. There's little raised nooks all over the place for folks to get up above the crowd and play with the big telephotos. And look, we know it's not new, and it's not clever, and they're not impressing anyone, but for sheer wow factor you just can't go past the overcompensator's dream lens: Sigma's 200-500mm F2.8 bazooka, weighing nearly 35 pounds and costing a whopping $26,000. Of all the bad boys at the show, there's still nothing quite as bad as this thing.