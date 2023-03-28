© 2023 New Atlas
Bicycles

Aventon's urban cruiser gains torque sensor for more intuitive ride

By Paul Ridden
March 28, 2023
Aventon's urban cruiser gains torque sensor for more intuitive ride
The Pace 500.3 can explore farther than before, comes with a responsive torque sensor and offers four levels of pedal-assist
The Pace 500.3 can explore farther than before, comes with a responsive torque sensor and offers four levels of pedal-assist
View 6 Images
The Pace 500.3 can explore farther than before, comes with a responsive torque sensor and offers four levels of pedal-assist
1/6
The Pace 500.3 can explore farther than before, comes with a responsive torque sensor and offers four levels of pedal-assist
"[The] Pace 500.3 gives riders full control over the way they cruise," said Aventon. "It’s the same great Pace with newer technologies, meaning it’s leisurely riding with a lift. Feel your efforts amplified and then keep up the pace."
2/6
"[The] Pace 500.3 gives riders full control over the way they cruise," said Aventon. "It’s the same great Pace with newer technologies, meaning it’s leisurely riding with a lift. Feel your efforts amplified and then keep up the pace."
The Pace 500.3 step-over model comes in two frame colors and two frame sizes to accommodate riders up to 6ft4
3/6
The Pace 500.3 step-over model comes in two frame colors and two frame sizes to accommodate riders up to 6ft4
The Pace 500.3 step-through model comes in two frame colors and either a regular-sized frame for riders between 4ft11 and 5ft7, or a large frame for those between 5ft7 and 6ft1
4/6
The Pace 500.3 step-through model comes in two frame colors and either a regular-sized frame for riders between 4ft11 and 5ft7, or a large frame for those between 5ft7 and 6ft1
The Pace 500.3 step-over and step-through models feature a 500-W brushless rear-hub motor, and a 48-V/12.8-Ah Li-ion downtube battery
5/6
The Pace 500.3 step-over and step-through models feature a 500-W brushless rear-hub motor, and a 48-V/12.8-Ah Li-ion downtube battery
The Pace 500.3 can be optioned with front/rear racks, full fenders and a suspension seatpost
6/6
The Pace 500.3 can be optioned with front/rear racks, full fenders and a suspension seatpost
View gallery - 6 images

California-based mobility outfit Aventon has followed the January release of an updated Aventure fat-tire model and the very recent launch of the Abound cargo ebike with a third-generation outing for its urban cruiser, the Pace 500.

The Pace 500.3 is available in step-over and step-through 6061 aluminum alloy upright cruiser frame varieties, and can also be had in regular (for riders up to 5.8 ft/1.77 m for the step-over and up to 5.5 ft/1.7 m for the step-through) or large (step-over – up to 6.3 ft/1.93 m or 6.08 ft/1.85 m – step-through) size options. And an adjustable stem and cushioned saddle should help with ride comfort.

Aventon has kitted out the 3rd-gen ebikes with a torque sensor in the bottom bracket for more responsive assist from the 500-W rear-hub motor than more common cadence sensors. Four new power modes are available for pedal-assist up to 28 mph (45 km/h), plus there's an 8-speed gearset included and throttle is on hand when you need it.

The Pace 500.3 can be optioned with front/rear racks, full fenders and a suspension seatpost
The Pace 500.3 can be optioned with front/rear racks, full fenders and a suspension seatpost

The removable 614-Wh downtube battery is made up of LG Li-ion cells, and offers up to 60 miles (96.5 km) of per-charge PAS range, or 30 miles on throttle only.

The Pace 500.3 rides on 27.5-inch double-wall aluminum rims with 2.1-inch puncture-resistant tires sporting reflective sidewalls, and stopping power is provided by hydraulic disc brakes. A color LCD display with backlighting is mounted to the center of the swept-back handlebar for at-a-glance ride info and ebike status, with more on tap via the companion mobile app. And there's an integrated headlight for day-time visibility in traffic or after-dark safety, plus rear lighting that also rocks turn indicators to keep other road users informed of direction changes.

The new Pace 500.3 urban cruisers are on sale now for US$1,699 each.

Product pages: Pace 500 Step-Over/Pace 500 Step-Through

View gallery - 6 images

Tags

BicyclesebikesPedal-assisted
No comments
Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!