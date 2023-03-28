Aventon's urban cruiser gains torque sensor for more intuitive ride

California-based mobility outfit Aventon has followed the January release of an updated Aventure fat-tire model and the very recent launch of the Abound cargo ebike with a third-generation outing for its urban cruiser, the Pace 500.

The Pace 500.3 is available in step-over and step-through 6061 aluminum alloy upright cruiser frame varieties, and can also be had in regular (for riders up to 5.8 ft/1.77 m for the step-over and up to 5.5 ft/1.7 m for the step-through) or large (step-over – up to 6.3 ft/1.93 m or 6.08 ft/1.85 m – step-through) size options. And an adjustable stem and cushioned saddle should help with ride comfort.

Aventon has kitted out the 3rd-gen ebikes with a torque sensor in the bottom bracket for more responsive assist from the 500-W rear-hub motor than more common cadence sensors. Four new power modes are available for pedal-assist up to 28 mph (45 km/h), plus there's an 8-speed gearset included and throttle is on hand when you need it.

The Pace 500.3 can be optioned with front/rear racks, full fenders and a suspension seatpost Aventon

The removable 614-Wh downtube battery is made up of LG Li-ion cells, and offers up to 60 miles (96.5 km) of per-charge PAS range, or 30 miles on throttle only.

The Pace 500.3 rides on 27.5-inch double-wall aluminum rims with 2.1-inch puncture-resistant tires sporting reflective sidewalls, and stopping power is provided by hydraulic disc brakes. A color LCD display with backlighting is mounted to the center of the swept-back handlebar for at-a-glance ride info and ebike status, with more on tap via the companion mobile app. And there's an integrated headlight for day-time visibility in traffic or after-dark safety, plus rear lighting that also rocks turn indicators to keep other road users informed of direction changes.

The new Pace 500.3 urban cruisers are on sale now for US$1,699 each.

Product pages: Pace 500 Step-Over/Pace 500 Step-Through