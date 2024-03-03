© 2024 New Atlas
Bicycles

Torquey mid-drive electric mountain bike designed to conquer hills

By Paul Ridden
March 02, 2024
Torquey mid-drive electric mountain bike designed to conquer hills
Aventon boasts that the Ramblas "hardtail, all-terrain ebike offers the ultimate comfort on mountain trails or city streets"
Aventon boasts that the Ramblas "hardtail, all-terrain ebike offers the ultimate comfort on mountain trails or city streets"
View 8 Images
Aventon boasts that the Ramblas "hardtail, all-terrain ebike offers the ultimate comfort on mountain trails or city streets"
1/8
Aventon boasts that the Ramblas "hardtail, all-terrain ebike offers the ultimate comfort on mountain trails or city streets"
The Ramblas eMTB features a 6061 aluminum alloy frame in four size options, each coming with a RockShox 35 suspension fork and dropper seatpost
2/8
The Ramblas eMTB features a 6061 aluminum alloy frame in four size options, each coming with a RockShox 35 suspension fork and dropper seatpost
The eMTB features an Aventon A100 mid-drive motor and 36-V/19.4-Ah downtube battery
3/8
The eMTB features an Aventon A100 mid-drive motor and 36-V/19.4-Ah downtube battery
The A100 motor produces up to 100 Nm of torque "ensuring steady, natural acceleration and smooth climbing"
4/8
The A100 motor produces up to 100 Nm of torque "ensuring steady, natural acceleration and smooth climbing"
The A100 mid-drive motor is IP67-rated for "complete protection against dust and immersion in 3 feet of water for up to 30 minutes"
5/8
The A100 mid-drive motor is IP67-rated for "complete protection against dust and immersion in 3 feet of water for up to 30 minutes"
Torque, power and pedal response of the in-house motor can be fine-tuned via a companion app
6/8
Torque, power and pedal response of the in-house motor can be fine-tuned via a companion app
As well as Aventon branding, the Ramblas sports big names like SRAM, RockShox and Maxxis
7/8
As well as Aventon branding, the Ramblas sports big names like SRAM, RockShox and Maxxis
A torque sensor sensor responds to power at the pedal for a more responsive, natural assisted ride
8/8
A torque sensor sensor responds to power at the pedal for a more responsive, natural assisted ride
View gallery - 8 images

Bike maker Aventon is rolling into new territory with a high-performance hardtail eMTB that features the company's brand-new high-torque A100 mid-drive motor for the promise of a "smooth and thrilling ride on any terrain."

Zipping down dusty trails at speed is great fun whether you're riding with or without motor assist, but when faced with a challenging incline, ebikers could have the advantage – so long as the motor is up to the task.

Though Aventon's new mid-drive motor is rated for 250 watts of sustained power, it can peak at 750 W in turbo mode and delivers 100 Nm (73.7 lb.ft) of torque to help power uphill climbs – which "sets it apart from other mid-drive motors like Bosch, Brose, Yamaha and Shimano, which only provide 90 Nm of torque." A 698-Wh UL 2849-certified removable downtube battery made with LG 21700 cells is reckoned good for up to 80 miles (128 km) of per-charge riding.

Torque, power and pedal response of the in-house motor can be fine-tuned via a companion app
Torque, power and pedal response of the in-house motor can be fine-tuned via a companion app

Three levels of pedal-assist are available up to 20 mph (32 km/h) for Class 1 on the street, with a torque sensor making for a more natural riding experience as it responds to input at the pedals rather than cadence. The motor is also protected from dust ingress and brief dips in wet stuff to IP67 standards, and a backlit LCD color display caters for at-a-glance status checks. The compact display also works with a mobile companion app over Bluetooth for assistance fine tuning.

The hardtail Ramblas is built around a 6061 alloy frame rated to carry up to 300 lb (136 kg) in total, and comes with an "ebike rated" RockShox suspension fork that absorbs bumps with 130 mm of travel. The rider is able to adjust rebound and compression to match their style or trail conditions, too.

The eMTB features an Aventon A100 mid-drive motor and 36-V/19.4-Ah downtube battery
The eMTB features an Aventon A100 mid-drive motor and 36-V/19.4-Ah downtube battery

Three of the four available frame sizes roll with 29-inch wheels, while the smallest drops to 27.5 inches – all are wrapped in 2.4-inch-wide Maxxis rubber boasting an "aggressive tread pattern that grips loose surfaces while still rolling efficiently on hardpack." The eMTB offers plenty of gearing options courtesy of a SRAM NX 12-speed groupset, and four-piston hydraulic brakes – also from SRAM – provide reliable stopping power.

Rounding out the key specs is a KS dropper seatpost that can whip the saddle out of the way at the push of a handlebar lever during technical sections. Sans rider, the Ramblas tips the scales at 56 lb (25.4 kg).

Where previous Aventon ebikes have been focused on the low-to-mid end of the market, its "first-ever electric mountain bike equipped with an intelligent mid-drive motor" marks a move into a higher price bracket with a suggested retail price of US$2,699 – that's in line with Trek's Marlin+ 6 model but is much less expensive than a full-squish Yamaha. The promo video shows the new eMTB in action.

New Aventon Electric Mountain Bike | Ramblas

Product page: Ramblas

View gallery - 8 images

Tags

BicyclesebikesPedal-assistedMountain Bikes
No comments
Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!