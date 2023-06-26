Dual-battery, AWD trail monster rides the line between ebike and moped

Ebike startup Bandit recently opened its first direct-to-consumer bricks-and-mortar store in Santa Monica, California, and is celebrating with the launch of a long-range, dual-motor, full-suspension beast called the X-Trail Pro.

Described as a street-legal ebike – though its top pedal-assist and throttle speeds exceed the limits for Class 1/2 and 3, so some paperwork will likely be needed before hitting the road – the Bandit X-Trail Pro would be more accurately dubbed an electric moped and is obviously geared towards off-road thrill seeking – the clue is in the name.

The overpowering fun starts with a 750-W front-hub motor combined with a 1,000-W rear hub for a top speed of 42 mph (67.5 km/h). It rocks a cadence sensor with seven levels of pedal-assist, which isn't as responsive as the torque sensor but if you need a push from the motor, a twist throttle has been included for e-moto-like acceleration to 38 mph. And there's a 7-speed Shimano Altus gearset for more flexible ride options.

There's a 960-Wh battery to the front and a second 720-Wh battery under the seat, both removable for charging indoors. Bandit reckons that the X-Trail Pro has rolled for more than 120 miles (190+ km) per charge in testing.

The X-Trail Pro is pitched as a street-legal ride, but with 1,750 watts of motor power on tap it will spend much of its life tearing up the dirt Bandit

The ebike/moped is built around a 6061 aluminum alloy frame with a low step-over height to support rider heights from 4.9 to 6.5 ft (1.5 - 2 m). It soaks up uneven terrain courtesy of 20-inch wheels with 4-inch puncture-resistant CST fat tires, dual-coil squish to the rear and a suspension fork up front, and stops with the help of Nutt four-piston hydraulic disc brakes with 180-mm rotors.

There's a waterproof moto-styled LED headlight and rear lighting with integrated turn signaling, a moped-style nylon padded seat, and a sporty BMX-like handlebar with a color LCD display in the middle that allows for switching between front-wheel drive, rear only or both. Riders can unlock the X-Trail Pro using a digital passcode or NFC card, and a companion app is incoming for custom tweaking plus subscription-based GPS tracking and anti-theft chops.

Bandit has launched a pre-order funding campaign on Indiegogo, where perks start at US$1,999. The usual crowdfunding cautions apply but if all goes to plan, shipping is estimated to start in September. The video below has more.

Riders looking for something less monstrous, and cheaper, might want to check out the Engwe M20 moto-inspired ebike or Aventon's Sinch 2 step-through folder.

Bandit X-Trail Pro Promo V1

Source: Bandit