Folding ebike can auto shift gears and power for smoother riding

California-based ebike company Blix has launched a folding commuter that can haul over 300 lb, and comes with auto power/gear shifting for optimum riding, can ride as Class 2 or 3, and includes a 70-mile battery.

Blix already has a folding ebike in its lineup, and at first glance the Vika+ Flex and the new Vika X look like a very similar proposition. They are both built around an aluminum alloy folding frame, but the folded dimensions differ slightly – the X collapses down to 36 x 21 x 29 inches (914 x 533 x 736 mm) while the Flex folds to 36 x 21 x 28.5 in.

The new model tips the scales at 61 lb (27.6 kg), and though it's not pitched as a cargo bike like the Dubbel, it ships with a rear rack for hauling gear – which is compatible with the MIK mounting system – for a load capacity of 312 lb (141.5 kg), including the rider.

The ebike folds down to 36 x 21 x 29 inches for stowing under an office desk or popping in the trunk of a car Blix

The rear hub is home to a 500-W geared motor for 55 Nm (40.5 lb.ft) of torque and three levels of pedal-assist. In a similar fashion to the Vvolt Centauri II we covered last week, there's also an automatic mode that adjusts motor power and the Microshift 8-speed gearset based on cadence, bike speed, motor output and hill gradient.

In place of the Flex's cadence senor is a new "advanced" torque sensor for more responsive acceleration up to Class 2 ebike speeds of 20 mph out of the box, which can be unlocked to a Class 3 top speed of 28 mph (45 km/h). Riders can also get to grips with a twist throttle for quicker sprinting from the lights or to give their legs a rest when going uphill.

Behind the seat tube is a 614.4-Wh removable battery that's about the same as the Flex model, but Blix has now managed to eke out up to 70 miles (112.6 km) of per-charge range, which should be more than enough for the average commute. A color display that auto adjusts to ambient light can provide quick status checks, and the ebike works with a companion mobile app for deeper dives into settings as well as future-proofing via firmware updates.

Though designed to make commuting a breeze, the Vika X's 70-mile range could see riders heading out of the city Blix

Rounding out the key specs are 20-inch wheels with 2.4-inch puncture-resistant tires, hydraulic disc brakes with 180-mm rotors, an electronic horn to warn others of your approach, and a low/high-beam headlight capable of 120 lux, plus a braking tail-light with turn signaling. Plastic fenders are included as well.

"This new Vika X represents a significant leap forward in our mission to integrate health and activity into everyday life," said Pontus Malmberg, Blix founder and CEO. "With its combination of cutting-edge technology and enhanced safety features, it's a compelling choice for both urban commuting and recreational riding."

The folding ebike is certified to UL 2849 safety standards, and is up for pre-order now in four color options for US$1,699, including a free carry bag to protect the folded ebike when stowed away. Bags and baskets can also be optioned in. Shipping is expected to start from October.

Product page: Blix Vika X