Delfast motors into new territory with 100-mile mid-drive California ebike

Back in 2017, the Ukraine's Delfast hit Kickstarter with a high-performance ebike/e-moped called the Prime. The company has now announced its return to crowdfunding later this month for a new Class 3 ebike called the California, which offers a hundred-mile range, pedal-assist up to 28 mph and a tasty 160 Nm of torque.

Following the successful Kickstarter, the Prime model went on to secure a Guinness World Record for the "greatest distance by electric bicycle, single charge" of 228.066 miles (367.037 km). Delfast has released a number of models since, including a special Police ebike, a race-ready dirt bike and a delivery trike.

To date, most models in the now US/Ukraine-based outfit's lineup have rocked distinctly motorcycle-inspired looks, but the California is a little different. Built around a U-shaped tubular steel frame for "unsurpassed strength and balance," the Class 3 single-speed ebike comes with a 750-W (1,000-W peak) mid-mount Bafang M620 motor – instead of a rear-hub drive – for five levels of pedal-assist up to 28 mph (45 km/h) and a very healthy 160 Nm (118 lb.ft) of torque.

The U-shaped, low-step frame combines with an adjustable seat and pivoting handlebar to accommodate riders from 5 ft to 6 ft 3 Delfast

The chunky box above the motor is home to the removable 48-V/20-Ah Li-ion battery pack for up to 100 miles of range with the motor offering assist at up to 20 mph. A full top-up is reckoned to take around four hours.

Like the updated Top 3.0 ebike announced in June, the California benefits from an onboard computer and app integration for location tracking, GSM 4G navigation, auto immobilization and user-customizable alarm plus Bluetooth lock/unlock and a wireless-charging smartphone holder. There's a color LCD display with ambient light sensor too, for displaying ebike info and ride data. And an auto-on LED headlight illuminates after-dark routes in front, while the rear light doubles as a LED brake light .

The full suspension setup comprises a Delfast suspension fork and Exa 291R rear shock bolted to the swingarm. The ebike rolls on 20-inch tri-spoke wheels wrapped in grippy all-terrain tires. And stopping power is provided by mechanical disc braking with 160-mm rotors and tool-free pad replacement.

Smart features include GPS navigation, auto immobilizer, Bluetooth lock/unlock and a phone dock with wireless charging capabilities Delfast

The low-step frame, adjustable seat and pivoting handlebar cater for riders between 5 and 6.25 ft (1.5 - 1.9 m) in height, and the ebike can haul up to 264 lb (120 kg), including the rider. It also looks like there could be the option to mount a rear cargo rack and bags as well. The whole shebang tips the scales at a relatively lightweight 66 lb (30 kg).

The "Golden State" commuter ebike is due to launch on Indiegogo later this month, where pledges are expected to start at US$1,999 – representing around 50% shaved off the estimated retail price. Shipping is penciled in for June 2023. The video below has more.

Debuting the Delfast California | Best Commuter eBike - Coming Soon on Indiegogo

Product page: Delfast California