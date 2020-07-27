Delfast looks to the wild side with all-terrain fat tire ebike

The Ukraine's Delfast – the company behind record-holding Prime ebike and the special edition Top Cop – has shared early details of a powerful upcoming electric all-terrain fat bike called the Fusion.

The Fusion will be Delfast's first to use a mid-drive motor, and the design calls for the use of a belt drive instead of a chain for improved reliability and low maintenance. That 1,500-W motor will see the ebike throttle up to 31 mph (50 km/h) and produce up to 160 Nm (118 lb-ft) of torque. And there's also an all-wheel drive version in the works.

It's expected to tip the scales at 36 kg (79 lb), including one battery, but this model will be able to accommodate a second battery. As such, riders can expect up to 32 miles (51 km) with one installed, or up to 70 mi (112 km) with two.

As with the development announcement for the upcoming electric tricycle, little in the way of detail has been shared at this stage, but the renders show an open enduro frame with the battery unit integrated into it, front fork suspension (no mention of rear shocks as yet) and low pressure fat tires that are said to make the Fusion suitable for riding over all kinds of terrain, including sand and snow. We'll bring you more when we have it.

Source: Delfast