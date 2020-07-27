Delfast looks to the wild side with all-terrain fat tire ebike

© 2020 New Atlas
By Paul Ridden
July 27, 2020
Delfast says that it expects the Fusion ebike to handle any terrain the rider throws at it
The low pressure fat tires are reckoned good for sand or snow, too
The Fusion will be Delfast's first to feature a mid-mounted electric motor
The basic configuration will have a single frame-integrated battery unit, but a second can be had for double the range
The Fusion will have a 1,500-W mid-mount motor and belt drive
Torque is reported to be 160 Nm, top speed 31 mph and single battery range is 32 miles, with up to 70 miles expected for a dual battery configuration
The Ukraine's Delfast – the company behind record-holding Prime ebike and the special edition Top Cop – has shared early details of a powerful upcoming electric all-terrain fat bike called the Fusion.

The Fusion will be Delfast's first to use a mid-drive motor, and the design calls for the use of a belt drive instead of a chain for improved reliability and low maintenance. That 1,500-W motor will see the ebike throttle up to 31 mph (50 km/h) and produce up to 160 Nm (118 lb-ft) of torque. And there's also an all-wheel drive version in the works.

It's expected to tip the scales at 36 kg (79 lb), including one battery, but this model will be able to accommodate a second battery. As such, riders can expect up to 32 miles (51 km) with one installed, or up to 70 mi (112 km) with two.

As with the development announcement for the upcoming electric tricycle, little in the way of detail has been shared at this stage, but the renders show an open enduro frame with the battery unit integrated into it, front fork suspension (no mention of rear shocks as yet) and low pressure fat tires that are said to make the Fusion suitable for riding over all kinds of terrain, including sand and snow. We'll bring you more when we have it.

Source: Delfast

Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.
Alex
Bike весом в мотоцикл. И это не считая задней подвески, при пробеге всего в 70 миль.

