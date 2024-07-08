Could this lightweight folding city ebike be a Brompton killer?

Brompton went electric back in 2017, and has since launched a number of tasty folding ebikes. But even its lightest is heavier than the Flit M2, and is a good deal pricier too. First announced in 2022, the Brompton killer is now up for pre-order.

Cambridge-born Flit was founded in 2016 with the goal of making "your city journeys a joy, allowing you to go further, faster, with complete freedom." A Kickstarter was launched in 2019 to fund production of the first model, the Flit-16. The successful campaign resulted in an upgraded Commuter Edition in 2022, and work began on the next model.

The Flit M2 is reported to be the company's lightest ebike so far, weighing in at just 14 kg (30 lb), including the bespoke battery – shaving more than a kilo off the heft of the previous model. And it's also reported to some 25% smaller when folded too.

The new ebike's upgraded electronics include a 250-W Mivice rear-hub motor (up from 220 watts) for 35 Nm (25.8 lb.ft) of torque and five levels of pedal-assist up to 25 km/h (15.5 mph), plus a motor-off mode so you can roll like a traditional bike. A torque sensor at the bottom bracket makes for responsive assistance, though like its predecessor this is a single-speed ebike with an 11t cassette and 44t chainring (a 48t is available as an option).

The Flit M2 folds down to 797 x 600 x 305 mm proportions Flit

In the top tube is a similarly specced 230-Wh Li-ion battery, which is pretty low capacity compared to many ebikes on the market today, but is reckoned good for up to 50 km (31 miles) of per-charge riding. That's likely enough for most folks traveling into the city by train and who just need enough juice to get them from home to the transport hub and then the short hop to the office. If your boss is agreeable, a 3-hour top up at work should get you back to 100% capacity for the return journey – though a spare battery is expected to be added as an option closer to delivery time.

The anodized 6061 aluminum-alloy frame collapses down to 797 x 600 x 305-mm (31.3 x 23.6 x 12-in) dimensions for an easy stow in the train compartment or under the desk at work. When looking to improve frame manufacture, the company opted for adhesive bonding rather than welding. "What started off as an experiment internally has become our main process for making frames and it brings with it a lot of advantages," said lead engineer, Dave Henderson. Cited benefits include a more compact fold, harder-wearing finish and a sleeker end result.

The M2 is designed to accommodate riders up to 1.8 m ( 6ft) in height, but an extended seatpost can be optioned in for those who tower beyond that (up to 1.98 m/6.5 ft). As before, the city ebike benefits from vibration-absorbing elastomer rings to the rear to soak up some of the bumps along the way.

The Flit M2 features elastomer discs to the rear to help smooth out uneven terrain Flit

It rolls on 16-inch wheels wearing Schwalbe Marathon rubber, and now benefits from Tektro hydraulic disc brakes for reliable stopping power. The LED color display is also new, for at-a-glance status checks, and there's fully integrated LED lighting front and back for more visibility during daytime commutes as well as after-dark journeys home.

The Flit M2 is currently up for pre-order for £1,999 (which converts to about US$2,565 in today's money, but we've no word on international availability). That introductory price represents a saving of £500 on the expected retail price. Riders can stump up a deposit of £199 now for a slot in the production queue, and the pre-order package includes fenders and a kickstand. Shipping is estimated to start in the coming UK autumn (fall).

Product page: Flit M2