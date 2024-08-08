Ford taps into spirit of auto icons for full-suspension N+ ebikes

Ford has become the latest in a long line of auto makers to try and break into the ebike market, partnering with e-mobility outfit N+ for a licensing deal to launch full-squish two-wheelers inspired by the Mustang sports car and Bronco off-road SUV.

We've seen a bunch of big-name car manufacturers ride into the now crowded ebike space over the years, with varying degrees of success. Brands of note include BMW, General Motors, Audi, McLaren and Porsche. Such models pretty much always sport a much higher price tag than similarly tricked out PAS rollers that don't wear famous auto badging.

Earlier in the month, N+ Bikes struck a licensing deal with Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team for a new line of branded ebikes. Ford – which has tested ebike paths before, with concepts as far back as 2011 and 2015 – is now muscling into N+'s e-mobility stable with models that riff on the design of "America's best-selling sports car" and its untamed adventure wagon.

The Mustang ebike comes in metallic gray as standard, but if you want this sporty red number you'll have to pay extra Ford/N+

Though each of the two models has its own unique auto-inspired character, they share much in terms of specs. That starts with the 750-W rear-hub motor that offers pedal-assist over four power modes (the highest of which is labeled Track for the Mustang and Baja for the Bronco) up to a top speed of 28 mph (45 km/h).

The chunky downtube is home to a 720-Wh battery pack for around 60 miles (96.5 km) of per-charge range. A handlebar-integrated color LCD display shows key ride stats, and a 9-speed Shimano Cues U4000 gearset with mechanical shifting caters for ride flexibility.

Absorbing urban bumps or rougher wild stuff is the job of an air-sprung suspension fork plus a 190x50-mm rear shock. Wheels in either model variant shape up with 27.5-inch alloy rims. Reliable stopping power is provided by four-piston Tektro hydraulic brakes with 203-mm rotors. And daytime visibility plus after-dark adventuring come courtesy of a 180-lux headlight and integrated tail-light.

The Bronco ebike is available in 11 color options, though you'll need to pay extra for 10 of them Ford/N+

Where the 60th anniversary Mustang flavor's 6061 alloy frame has familiar eMTB looks that's matched to a race-type saddle, the G.O.A.T (Goes Over Any Type of Terrain) Bronco edition takes more D-shaped lines and sports an extended moto-style seat. The former also rolls on Pirelli Angel Urban GT tires while the latter wears Pirelli Scorpion Enduro M Hardwall rubber.

As you might expect, if you're looking to show off your Mustang pony you'll need to stump up at least US$4,000 for the privilege, though that's for the gray metallic color only. If you want the frame in any of the other 10 options – including the race red finish in the promo renders – an extra $390 will need to be added to the ticket price. The Bronco-themed ride is available in Area 51 blue for a starting price of $4,500 – and again, 10 more color options are available for an extra $390 a pop.

"We know the passion and thrill that gets unlocked when people get behind the wheel of a Bronco and Mustang," said Ford's global brand licensing manager, Tyler Hill. "These new ebikes will allow more people to experience the adventurous spirit of a Bronco and the exhilaration of a Mustang from the moment they grip the handlebars."

Product page: Ford Mustang/Bronco ebikes