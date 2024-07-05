Affordable dual-motor 2WD ebike easily conquers 40-degree slopes

Fat-tire ebikes pretty much always make for smile-packed off-road fun, but is one motor enough to power the ride? Oddly named maker Lankeleisi clearly doesn't think so, as evidenced in the X3000 Max adventure folder with dual 1-kW motors.

As regular readers will appreciate, dual-motor, two-wheel drive pedal-assist bikes are something of a rare species in the now saturated ebike marketplace, but not completely unheard of. Joining the likes of Cyrusher and Ariel Rider in this exclusive adventure club is Lankeleisi, a maker based in China but operating out of Europe and beyond.

We've seen early online reviewers refer to the X3000 Max as The Beast, and it certainly seems to live up to that moniker. Designed for thrill rides off the beaten track, the so-called electric mountainbike sports a 1,000-W brushless hub motor to the front and another in the rear wheel.

Pedal-assist for up to 80 miles or more than 40 miles on throttle only Lankeleisi

That combo produces a maximum torque of 95 Nm (70 lb.ft) to reportedly tackle 40-degree inclines, and treats the rider to an unlocked top speed of 51 km/h (32 mph). The ebike can be operated in single motor mode or full dual grunt, benefits from a 12-point Holzer speed sensor for responsive assistance, and features a Shimano 7-speed gearset for flexible ride options when tackling the great outdoors.

Inside the chunky aluminum-alloy folding frame is a 48-V/20-Ah (960-Wh) battery assembled using Samsung 21700 cells, which is reported to offer pedal-assist up to 130 km (80 miles) at the lowest power mode. Alternatively, the ebike can also roll for 70 km (43.5 miles) with a half twist of the throttle.

Soaking up the inevitable bumps along the way is the job of a lockable suspension fork offering 120 mm of travel plus an oil spring to the rear, with the full squish working together with 20-inch alloy wheels wrapped in 4-inch-wide fat tires. Reliable stopping power comes courtesy of hydraulic disc brakes with 180-mm rotors.

The X3000 Max folding eMTB is reckoned capable of hauling a total of 400 lb, including rider, cargo and passenger Lankeleisi

The ebike tips the scales at 37 kg (81.5 lb) all in, which makes it quite a heft into the trunk when collapsed down to 99.8 x 99.8 x 69.95-cm (39.3 x 39.3 x 27.5-in) dimensions for between-ride transport. It comes with a rear rack for hauling up to 24 kg (55 lb) of gear into the wilderness. The bike is reckoned capable of carrying a total of 180 kg (400 lb), including the adventurer in the saddle, and is suitable for rider heights between 1.7 and 1.9 m (5.5 - 6.2 ft).

Rounding out the key specs are a color LCD display for quick status checks, a large moto-style high-brightness LED headlight for daytime visibility and after-dark shenanigans, and an IP54 rating for weather resistance.

The X3000 Max folding electric mountainbike is priced at US$2,399 and comes in two color options, though the product page currently notes that there are no stocks in the US. Fenders are included in the box but not pre-installed, and the ebike also ships with a bike lock, tools and an air pump. The video below has more.

And if you need even more than two motor-packing wheels in a straight line to electrify your dirt-kicking ride, check out the frankly confounding Defender 250 from Germany's Dolas eBike.

Unleashing the Power of Lankeleisi X3000 MAX

Product page: Lankeleisi X3000 Max