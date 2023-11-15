Low-step utility ebike can be optioned with storage-packing top bar

Momentum, a member of the Giant Bicycle family, has thrown its hat in the car-replacement ring with the Cito E+ utility ebike, which can haul a couple of kids to school, pick up the weekly shop or throttle you to work without breaking a sweat.

Like the majority of electrified two-wheel cargo haulers on the market, the Cito E+ will likely only serve as a family car replacement for certain journeys – such as when the weather is kind or the school run doesn't involve ferrying half a dozen kids around.

However, its 750-W rear-hub motor is reported good for 80 Nm (59 lb.ft) of torque and three pedal-assist levels up to 28 mph (45 km/h) are available, in addition to an 8-speed gearset. The 780-Wh battery behind the seatpost is made up of Panasonic 22700 cells and could manage up 75 miles (120 km) of per-charge range at the lowest PAS setting.

Momentum sells an optional top tube for the Cito E+, which offers a little extra storage when you need it and can be removed when you don't Momentum

The cargo ebike also comes with a thumb throttle to roll along at up to 20 mph (32 km/h) without pumping away at the pedals for up to 30 miles (48 km), though if you're happy moving slower the eco mode could bump that range to 45 miles (72 km).

The aluminum frame ships as a low-step, but riders can configure in an optional top bar that sports a built-in storage compartment. A lock-out suspension fork with 60 mm of travel should help smooth out uneven terrain. The rear rack can haul up to 132 lb (~60 kg) and is long enough to accommodate two child seats, while the whole shebang is rated to carry 408 lb (185 kg) including the rider. A front rack can be optioned in too.

The Cito E+ features a 750-W hub motor and 780-Wh battery developed in collaboration with Panasonic Momentum

Elsewhere, the bike rides on 20-inch double-wall aluminum rims wrapped in grippy 4-inch-wide CST fat tires, stopping power is provided by Tektro four-piston hydraulic brakes, daylight visibility and after-dark travels are helped along by a 1,900-lumen LED headlight and braking tail-light plus turn signaling, and tilt the bike up and it rests on the rear wheel and rack for vertical between-ride storage.

The Cito E+ utility ebike is available now for a suggested retail price of US$3,200 – which puts it in the same ball park as Specialized's Globe Haul LT but a good deal more pricey than Rattan's dual-battery Quercus.

Product page: Momentum Cito E+