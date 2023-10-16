Higgs Cargo ebike takes family adventures beyond city limits

California's Murf Electric Bikes has combined the essences of two of its models for a fat-tire hauler called the Higgs Cargo that can take you and the kids on the school run, to the beach or up into dusty trails.

"Our vision was to create a passenger and cargo bike that riders of all sizes and backgrounds could enjoy," said Murf CEO and founder, Josh Jones. "We took the functionality of the Alpha Cargo and combined it with the compact design of the Higgs Step-Thru to create the most accessible passenger ebike on the market."

The Class 2 ebike features a 500-W rear-hub motor that peaks at 750 watts for five levels of pedal-assist up to 20 mph (32 km/h) plus a 7-speed Shimano gearset and throttle if you need it. A 780-Wh battery pack behind the seat is reckoned good for between 35 and 50 miles (up to 80 km) of per-charge riding. That's not going to compete with Addmotor's oddly named Garoopro though, which can be optioned with dual batteries.

The Higgs Cargo can be optioned with a padded seat, and a front basket Murf Electric Bikes

The extended aluminum frame comes with a built-in bamboo-covered cargo rack, and has a 17.5-inch step-over height to suit riders from 5.25 ft (1.6 m) and up. The ebike features integrated foot rails and a wheel protector at the rear, it can be optioned with a padded seat and hand rail for up to two youngsters, and mounts for an optional front basket are included.

The cargo hauler rolls on 20-inch wheels wearing 4-inch-wide Kenda fat tires, and stopping power is provided by hydraulic disc brakes. There's a high-resolution display mid-handlebar for at-a-glance ebike info, daylight visibility in traffic or after-dark riding are helped along by a 1,080-lumen headlight, and a double-leg kickstand makes for parking stability.

The Higgs Cargo is up for pre-order now for a list price of US$2,895, though the company is running an early bird promotion that will shave $400 off that until October 24. Between then and the ebike's official release on November 2, a $200 discount will be applied. Either way, that makes it a less expensive option than the recently launched Globe Haul LT and Cargowagen Neo. The short video below has more.

Introducing The Higgs Cargo

