Bicycles

Folding bike helmet lowers brain injury risk in crashes

By Monica J. White
January 18, 2026
Mips helmets are able to move slightly to transfer more kinetic energy away from your skull in a crash
The helmet folds in half for easy storage and transport
"The latest version of the Newlane Foldale Helmet is the first ever folding helmet to feature the Mips safety system - a technology designed to add an extra layer of protection against certain types of impacts"
The bike helmet flips its lid to fold down to 50% its size in seconds
How much protection does your bicycle helmet offer? It might be less than you think, but Newlane’s latest helmet combines protection and convenience into a single package.

Traditional bicycle helmets tend to focus on what’s known as linear impacts; in other words, head-on injuries. However, oblique impacts – landing at an angle – can lead to abrupt stops that cause the brain to rotate inside the skull, leading to a higher number of traumatic brain injuries.

The Newlane Mips Foldable Helmet offers all the convenience of foldable bike helmets, but integrates Mips (Multi-directional Impact Protection System) Air Node safety into its design. This system provides an additional layer of protection between the wearer’s head and the shell of the helmet that redirects that angular, rotational movement away from the head. Mips was developed by a brain surgeon and a biomechanics scientist with the goal of reducing traumatic brain injuries.

In other words, the helmet can literally rotate on impact, absorbing some of the energy of the blow – without moving your head.

Mips isn’t exactly new, though. Hans von Holst and Peter Halldin first began development of the system in 1996 and released the first Mips helmet in 2007. Though it suffered a rocky launch, the technology is now present in a wide variety of helmets, and not just for cyclists. Skiers, racecar drivers, and other sports also utilize the tech. Basically, if it’s a sport where you might fall and slam your head into the ground, Mips is a good fit.

What sets the Newlane Foldable apart is that it’s the first folding helmet to integrate the tech. The helmet drops in size by 50% when folded, allowing it to easily fit inside your bag for easy transport during the day. It all happens with a single, smooth movement, too – no fiddling with confusing clips and latches.

An update to the company's existing product, it's described as "a helmet that keeps everything you already love about the Newlane – its sleek design, compact fold and everyday practicality – but now with a little extra peace of mind built in."

Wearing a helmet isn’t just a stylistic choice. It can save your life; studies indicate helmets provide anywhere from a 65% to an 88% reduction in head injuries. By adding Mips into the mix, your helmet becomes even more effective. It means that if you’re involved in a crash, the helmet offers much better protection against landing at an awkward angle, like against a curb.

It helps that Newlane’s Foldable helmet just looks good, too. With a sleek, geometric design, it doesn’t look like the awkward children’s helmets of old.

"We are proud to collaborate with Newlane on this world-first foldable innovation," said Max Strandwitz, CEO of Mips. "We welcome innovations that help make helmet safety more accessible and encourage more people to wear a helmet on their daily commute."

The Newlane Mips Foldable Helmet is available for £129.99 (about US$175), in medium and large size options.

Product page: Newlane Mips Foldable Helmet

